The Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC) Rifle Team came back winners on Oct. 23 from the Carver Mountain Rifle Tournament. The students competed for two days at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen, Ariz. and placed first in what was the first Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) competition of the 2021-22 school year for the team.
“It’s a great start to the rifle season,” said Kofa MCJROTC Instructor Maj. Todd Birney. “We are very proud of their hard work and dedication leading to success. The cadets have been able to be competitive due to putting in their time at practice, learning from their mistakes and making the correct adjustments.”
A press release from Yuma Union High School District reported that two separate Kofa teams placed in the top four out of 15 schools. One team with cadets Vicente Kraft, Corina Castillo, Hannah Daniels and Dylan De Guzman won first place. A second team comprising Lucia Arellano, Alayna Pallanes, Domenique Parker and Jesus Feliz took fourth place.
Several students won individual acknowledgements for shooting positions as well: Kraft placed second in the overall shooter category and first in the overall Kneeling position; Castillo placed second overall in Prone position; and Pallanes placed first overall in Standing position.
YUHSD noted that the rifle team at Kofa is part of the only MCJROTC program in Yuma County and falls under Career & Technical Education in the school, serving more than 130 enrolled students. Under the leadership of Sgt. Maj. Colen Laarman and Maj. Birney, the program has risen to national prominence and has been recognized as a prestigious Naval Honors School the past two years.
To stay updated on MCJROTC at Kofa, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KHSMCJROTC/.
