MEAL DELIVERY ROUTES
• ROUTE 1
Stop 1: Ocotillo Park (S. Jojoba Ave. and E. 42nd Lane)
Meal Service: 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Stop 2: Yuma East Estates (Flagstaff Ave. between 36th Place and 37th St.)
Meal Service: 12:30 p.m.-1:00 p.m.
• ROUTE 2
Stop 1: Joe Munoz Park (S. Somerton Ave.)
Meal Service: 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Stop 2: Somerton Park (Congress Ave. and W. Cano St.)
Meal Service: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.
• ROUTE 3
Stop 1: Council Avenue Park (Jefferson St. Parking)
Meal Service: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.
• ROUTE 4
Stop 1: Rio Sereno (Merrill Ave. between Genevive St. and Virginia St.)
Meal Service: 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Stop 2: Los Alamos (David Riedel Blvd. and N. Garcia Blvd.)
Meal Service: 11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.
Stop 3: E. Monreal Lane and Christian Avenue (Park)
Meal Service: 12:35p.m.-1 p.m.