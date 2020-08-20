MEAL DELIVERY ROUTES

• ROUTE 1

Stop 1: Ocotillo Park (S. Jojoba Ave. and E. 42nd Lane)

Meal Service: 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Stop 2: Yuma East Estates (Flagstaff Ave. between 36th Place and 37th St.)

Meal Service: 12:30 p.m.-1:00 p.m.

• ROUTE 2

Stop 1: Joe Munoz Park (S. Somerton Ave.)

Meal Service: 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Stop 2: Somerton Park (Congress Ave. and W. Cano St.)

Meal Service: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

• ROUTE 3

Stop 1: Council Avenue Park (Jefferson St. Parking)

Meal Service: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

• ROUTE 4

Stop 1: Rio Sereno (Merrill Ave. between Genevive St. and Virginia St.)

Meal Service: 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Stop 2: Los Alamos (David Riedel Blvd. and N. Garcia Blvd.)

Meal Service: 11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

Stop 3: E. Monreal Lane and Christian Avenue (Park)

Meal Service: 12:35p.m.-1 p.m.

