During Yuma School District One’s August governing board meeting, Superintendent James Sheldahl presented a requested report on State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne’s visit with Arizona principals from high-performing schools back in May 2023.

Horne identified three practices the 10 schools share in common: focus on student discipline, the use of data to track student progress and aligning instruction with state standards.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you