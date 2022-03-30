If you take a measuring stick and compare science at the Yuma Union High School District with the rest of the state and country, you’ll find that YUHSD measures a little higher. Or at least that’s what YUHSD instructional coach Kimberly Adkins found.
Adkins presented on the topic during a recent governing board meeting. She shared that she was inspired to make the comparison through her work with the Arizona Science Teachers Association as well as her attendance in national conferences. Many times, Adkins would hear from colleagues about issues they face and she’d find herself noticing that YUHSD doesn’t have many of those same problems or has already solved them. So she researched the state of science education regarding YUHSD, Arizona and the U.S. at large and presented her findings, which had great things to say about the accessibility of science education in the district.
Adkins began her presentation referencing a framework by the National Academy of Sciences for K-12 science education. This framework is recommended by Next Generation Science Standards and Arizona has built a framework of its own around those best practices. Where both frameworks recommend 275 minutes of instructional time spent on science each week, Adkins stated that YUHSD goes above and beyond with 285 minutes.
She also cited a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine that found on the national level, schools where 80% or more of student populations consist of Latino, Black or Indigenous students traditionally have limited access to core science courses.
Of those schools, 29% do not have access to biology courses, 42% do not have access to chemistry courses and 59% do not have access to physics courses.
“Our population is – from my statistics I’ve gathered –85% Latino, Black or Indigenous students and all of the students at Yuma Union High School have access to biology, chemistry and physics,” Adkins said. “Every campus has physics. That’s a really big thing. There’s been a lot of work to try to increase physics teachers, but the fact that every single campus has physics, I think, is a big thing.”
She pointed out that nationally, 62% of high school seniors who live in rural areas have access to at least one Advanced Placement Science, Technology, Engineering and Math course.
“But at Yuma Union High School, all students have access because if they want that challenge, they can do that challenge and it’s not just one AP STEM course,” Adkins said. “We have AP Biology, AP Chem, AP Physics, AP Environmental; there’s also AP Stats and AP Calc. I hope I’m not leaving out any other math!”
One final bit of data she shared was about how YUHSD performs at the Southern Arizona Regional Science and Engineering Fair (SARSEF), which she noted is always the largest or second-largest regional science fair in the nation. Over the past seven years, YUHSD has had 171 projects entered and of those, 40% win grand awards (first through third place), 44% have won sponsored awards and at least four teachers have been recognized for their work.
“So our students are not only competing, they’re doing well,” she said.
To the governing board, Adkins had one last thing to say: “I just want to thank you for putting students first and showing that science education at the Yuma Union High School District is a priority and it’s equitable for all students.”
