The Yuma Proving Ground’s Air Delivery personnel along with soldiers from the Airborne Test Force (ATF) conducted a full-scale medical emergency exercise Thursday morning.
The Air Delivery System Branch tests both cargo and personnel parachutes and no one was hurt during the simulated training scenario.
“We want to make sure that everyone knows what that process is if we do have a malfunction, causality, or accident,” said Joe Castillo, test parachute program manager for the Air Delivery Systems Branch.
The scenario involved a parachute jumper who was injured upon landing. It was designed to give first responders hands-on experience dealing with a serious and potentially deadly accident in a realistic setting.
Once the ATF drop zone safety officers and medics saw that the jumper did not stand up after landing, they immediately sprang into action.
The ATF soldiers and civilian parachute riggers worked to stabilize and prepare the mock injured jumper for transport to a trauma center.
The exercise is part of Air Delivery’s yearly safety down, where personnel review the branch’s operational procedures.
The exercise, which was held at one of the drop zones at the installation, included assistance from YPG’s range control, mission control and Careflight.