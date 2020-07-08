The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with a new forensic pathologist and medical examiner but not before one supervisor questioned the charges, calling them “astronomical.”
The supervisors on June 22 approved a contract with Dr. Rebecca M. Hsu of Goodyear for forensic pathology services, effective July 1 through June 30, 2021. On Monday, the supervisors amended the contract to accommodate certain insurance coverages and associated costs that would have prevented her from going forward with the agreement.
According to a staff report, Yuma County received notification several months ago that the current forensic autopsy provider, Dr. Greg Hess, a medical examiner with Pima County, would discontinue forensic autopsies and related services as of July 1.
The county’s current contract with Yuma Regional Medical Center does not specifically identify forensic autopsies since the county had the arrangement with Pima County. However, for the last few months, county officials have been discussing a replacement with Dr. Ryan Swapp, medical director of pathology and laboratory at YRMC.
After some research for an experienced forensic pathologist, Swapp recommended Hsu. The office of County Attorney Jon Smith reviewed Hsu’s qualifications and determined they are comfortable with her providing these services, the report noted.
Hsu will work independently of, but in collaboration with, YRMC. The county attorney’s office reviewed the contract and asked the supervisors to approve it, which they did unanimously. The supervisors also approved the amendment this past Monday.
However, at the June 22 meeting, Supervisor Russell McCloud questioned the charges and expressed surprise at the numbers. “The charges seem astronomical,” he said. “Are they in line with what we were paying previously?”
Smith said the fees were consistent with Hess’ charges. “It’s almost identical,” he noted.
The fees for medical examiner services include $2,400 for an autopsy in Yuma County (excludes overnight case), $2,000 for an autopsy outside Yuma County (room fee and assistant separate), $350 an hour for a case review (investigation, record review, phone calls), $500 or a deposition (expenses not included), and $500 for a trial (expenses not included).
Yuma County provides body and specimen transportation to YRMC. Autopsies done outside of Yuma County are charged a room fee up to $400 a day and an assistant for up to $350 a day.
The fees for forensic pathologist trial expert services include $350 an hour for a case review, $500 an hour for a deposition (expenses not included), and $500 an hour per trial (expenses not included).
A retainer of $1,050 is required prior to services for review of cases. The retainer will cover the first four hours of review, after which time the cost is $350 an hour and billed in 15-minute increments. The rate for deposition and trial are billed at $500 an hour and billed by 60-minute increments.
Payments not received within 30 days of initial service will incur an additional 10% surcharge per month based on the total billed amount, until the services are paid in full.
In other action, the supervisors also approved a solar services agreement with SOLON for solar-covered parking at various county facilities. On April 20, the supervisors heard an update from Luke Alm of SOLON and reviewed the options of purchase, lease and SSA arrangements for solar covered parking. The board directed staff to move forward with solar covered parking for six county facilities that appear to reap savings from the start. These recommended facilities represent the most savings and the least risk, according to a staff report.
However, later research revealed that a lease is only available for private entities and the SSA would be appropriate for Yuma County. The general fund will bear the burden of the expense and will reap the energy savings, the report stated.
Each facility will receive the benefit of covered parking for employees and/or the public, depending on location. The exact placement of parking structures will be determined after detailed onsite reviews by SOLON and the county’s facilities management.
The six facilities are Main Library, at a cost of $1.8 million; Foothills Library, $690,411; Development Services, $754,621; Adult Probation, $939,622; Public Works, $752,392; and Juvenile Justice Center, $1.4 million.