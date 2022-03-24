Medical examiner releases autopsy report following plane crash

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office released a report on the Yuma cardiologist whose small plane crashed in a densely populated San Diego suburb in October.
The pilot, Dr. Sugata Das, died in the crash.
The report indicates that multiple blunt force injuries caused his death, based on the autopsy findings and circumstantial evidence.
Accident is listed as the manner of death, according to 10news.com, which reported on the medical examiner’s report.
Although toxicology testing is not complete, the medical examiner did not find evidence of drugs, alcohol or suicide nor did Das have a history of medical conditions or evidence that he was on any medication.
The doctor took off from Yuma at around 12:15 p.m. and was headed to the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa.
The plane crashed Oct. 11 in Santee, Calif., also killing a UPS driver identified as Steve Krueger. At least two others were injured. The crash destroyed two houses on the ground and set off a fire that engulfed the homes and several parked vehicles.
Das was an aviation enthusiast who owned and piloted a twin-engine Cessna C340, which he regularly flew between Yuma and San Diego, his family home. Sugata was survived by his wife, Sujata, and two sons.
Das had more than 37 years of experience in the medical field. He practiced cardiology at Yuma Heart and Vascular Center and was affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
According to the Power of Love Foundation website, which listed Das as a director, the cardiologist was born in a Bengali family, the oldest of four siblings, in Pune on the western coast of India.
After earning a medical degree in 1984, he received postgraduate training in cardiology and held positions as a faculty cardiologist at premier cardiac institutes in Pune.
Hoping to advance academically and professionally, Das and his wife moved to the United States. In 2004, Das relocated to Yuma as a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and established a cardiovascular practice.
In 2010, a fortuitous incident sparked an interest in general aviation, according to Power of Love. Das became an instrument rated pilot with a multi-engine rating. He also completed his commercial multi-engine rating and wanted to go all the way to airline transport pilot, according to Fallbrook Flight Academy in north San Diego County.