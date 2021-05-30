Medline/Centurion donates 10,000 masks in Yuma County

Medline Industries, which operates in Yuma as Centurion, donated 7,500 facemasks to Yuma County Public Health Services District and 2,500 masks to Yuma School District 1 as part of the company’s COVID-19 response to assist communities where they operate.
“Part of our response has also been to support agencies who are working in communities to make sure everyone has access to PPE. We were proud to assist Yuma County Public Health Services and Yuma School District 1,” Medline spokesman Jesse Greenberg said.
“We’re so grateful,” Yuma County stated. “This donation will go a long way in helping to restock masks in Yuma County healthcare facilities.”
The county noted that Medline has been essential in minimizing the spread of COVID-19 by “diligently assisting” healthcare facilities, first responders and all other essential workforces procure much-needed personal protective equipment and supplies for their staff and the public.
Medline runs the Centurion medical kit manufacturing facility in Yuma with about 30 employees. The branch is part of Medline, the largest medical product manufacturer and distributor in North America with a system of 22 medical product manufacturing sites and 46 distribution centers.
Greenberg noted that the company “was very much in the middle” of helping U.S. healthcare with the pandemic response, delivering more than 9 billion exam gloves and nearly 400 million facemasks and gowns to frontline healthcare workers around the country.