Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 101F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.