Tiffany Shedd
Age: 54
Office running for: Arizona Attorney General
Political experience: Toltec Elementary School Board member
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I am a water, natural resources and business attorney, a small business owner, a farmer, a former educator, and a mom. I also live in the middle of three smuggling routes utilized by the Cartel to smuggle humans and drugs into our communities. I have skin in the game on all the vital issues we face as a state. My career in the private sector has also made me a problem solver. I look at all the tools in the toolbox and implement solutions. Unlike for many lifelong politicians, when you’re running your own business or advocating for a client, not solving the problem isn’t an option. Water and the protection and stewardship our natural resources is a constant issue in our state – especially for places like Yuma. My experience in the complex area of water law will be an asset in the AG’s office. I am also invested, like any parent, in leaving Arizona better, stronger, and freer for my children. I am the only current resident of rural Arizona in the race.
Why are you running for this office?
I want to use the power of the AG’s office to finally bring solutions to issues I have been working on and dealing with for decades. The border crisis has gone on for too long and because of its personal impact on my family and loved ones, I am 100% committed to solutions and protecting Arizona families. That is why I have 14 ways and counting in my border plan to mount a full scale attack on the Cartel and keep the invasion out of Arizona. I am a youth shooting sports instructor, own a shooting range and rely on the Second amendment to protect my family. I will not give an inch on the Second amendment. As a homeschool family we have been fighting for parental rights and school choice for over 20 years. As AG I will make it clear that our children belong to families and not the government. I witnessed fraud in the 2020 election and I am already fighting for 2022 to ensure we have fair and competent elections. Election integrity is the basis of our constitutional republic and as AG I will enforce the law and not treat the law as a suggestion. I have spent my entire legal career fighting to keep water in rural Arizona, to preserve agriculture, and for good stewardship of our natural resources. I will be the only person in a statewide or federal office with that background and the AG has a tremendous amount of power over the environment in Arizona. I will fight to keep Arizona’s water and energy production. Finally, the states are the biggest check and balance on federal overreach. As AG I will use the sword of the office to protect Arizonans’ constitutional rights and keep Arizona free.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents?
Twofold: The crisis at the southern border and the water shortage on the Colorado river. We must fight to secure the border and keep Colorado river water in Arizona.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
The border problem affects me whether I’m elected or not. I go home to it every night. As AG, I will make one thing very clear to the Cartel. You aren’t welcome in Arizona any longer. I have a bold, 14-point plan to fix the border crisis – and unlike other plans in this race, it will actually work. As to water it is time someone leads, negotiates, and fights to keep Arizona from losing more Colorado River water and makes sure rural counties do not lose their water to urban areas.
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues?
There is never a wrong time to do the right thing and I will stand strong on principle. I am a lifelong conservative who believes in less government, the rule of law, and individual rights. My mandate under the Arizona Constitution is to protect and maintain the individual rights of Arizonans. Everything I do as AG will be to move the needle in those directions. As to complicated issues, I have worked in water law for decades and there is nothing more complicated or contentious than that.