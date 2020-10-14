Editor’s Note: Election Day is Nov. 3. There are several candidates running for office, including Joanne Osborne, Tim Dunn and Mariana Sandoval , who are running for Arizona House of Representatives, District 13. Dunn did not respond to this Q&A. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Joanne Osborne
Age: Hahaha oh I’m an 80’s Girl 55
Office running for: Arizona House of Representatives, Incumbent
Political experience: Arizona State Representative – Current
City of Goodyear Vice Mayor and City Council Member 2007 – 2018
Harvard Kennedy School – Executive Education – State & Local Government
Family: Husband Ken with 4 children
Please describe your platform.
A dedicated public servant who believes integrity, experience and community matter when making policy decisions. I believe in building a strong economy that creates opportunity for everyone, investing in education, and improving rural access to quality health care.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I have been blessed as a business owner and mother of four. I have been honored with many leadership roles. From being elected four times by our citizens, serving on the Abrazo Hospital Board, the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce, Homeless Youth Connection, mentored hundreds of teenagers, YMCA and currently am the Vice Chairman of Military and Veterans Affairs, Arizona’s Workforce Council, and serving on the Ways & Means, and Land & Agriculture Committee gives me ample experience to make the best decisions for our State.
If elected, what is your first priority?
As a State Representative, I represent an incredibly diverse and large district, but know that my decisions affect the full state. Our state’s financial forecast is one that will take a great deal of thought, priority, and tough decisions. Health Care and COVID19 related matters will be top of mind and discussion in the next legislative session. Providing continued investments in education will also be a priority.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
As I stated earlier, I have been blessed. My experiences as a Servant Leader, one who steps up to take responsibility and to give back, has given me great understanding of what my fellow man, business owner, families, and Seniors are going through. I’ve made the tough decisions that many do not want to have to make, but I make them with common sense, empathy, and knowledge. I always look at both sides of an issue and ask questions. I have been a collaborator and know we solve problems together. Arizona has a great future and now is a critical time, to have elected leaders that have a solid base of experience to steer – I am that person and I ask for your vote. Thank You!
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
Creating high-paying, sustainable jobs for residents.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
I would continue to build on Arizona’s pre-COVID economic success and rebounding even stronger. We need to encourage more business to locate in Arizona, incentivize businesses willing to invest in their employees, and continue to promote cross-border trade with Mexico.