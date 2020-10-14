Name: Mariana Sandoval
Age: 43
Office running for: State House of Representative LD13
Political experience: Currently serving on Agua Fria Union HSD Board
Family: Married, with 3 children.
Please describe your platform.
My platform reflects the values of all hard-working people of Arizona. We want good, safe schools for our children and grandchildren. We want quality teachers who have pride in their profession and are well compensated. We want good-paying jobs and companies that want to invest here--companies that value our workers because of their outstanding talent and skill. We want healthy citizens who have access to health care whether they live in a populated or rural area.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I have dedicated my entire adult working career to public service. I spent two decades working as a paralegal in both nonprofit legal aids and the State of Arizona. I spent the last four years as a governing board member on the school board of Agua Fria Union High School District and the past year serving on the Arizona Latino School Board Association. I am well aware of the lack of financial support in Arizona schools while taxpayers are trying to support two school systems with vastly different accountability programs. My experience working for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, representing the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and the Game and Fish Department helps me understand the issues farmers face, our rural businesses, recreational issues and most importantly WATER!
If elected, what is your first priority?
Education: fully fund K-12 schools; expand rural broadband funding; restore funding to community colleges; fund full-day child care, preschool and kindergarten programs; make universities more affordable and accessible; partner with sister cities to create a study abroad program for high school students; create public and private partnerships to create internships for students; work on free dual enrollment for high school students; cut/reduce school fees so parents are not on the hook in addition to property, sales, and override taxes because fees create inequities in schools.
Health care: I will prioritize policies that lower the cost of prescription drugs and provide access to healthcare and mental health facilities in rural communities; expand Kids Care with provisions for family plans and health care in a more holistic way; expand telehealth; expand State Medicaid program (AHCCCS). Above all, I am committed to ensuring that all Arizonans have access to high-quality healthcare regardless of socioeconomic status.
Good-paying jobs: Everyone should make a living wage and have access to paid family and sick leave, especially during a pandemic; teachers and district employees should be brought into the state benefits system, including healthcare; increase the state unemployment benefits ($240 is not enough to pay our bills); properly fund the Department of Economic Security and Arizona Health Services Department so they can adequately serve the citizens of Arizona.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I am the only Clean Elections candidate. I am a woman of color, specifically Latina. I bring a bicultural and diverse point of view that neither of my opponents possesses. I am a servant leader who believes everyone should have good education, health care, and good-paying jobs.
Education, healthcare and good-paying jobs are nonpartisan issues. I am a hard worker and I truly have my community’s best interest at heart.
The need for a quality education and access to affordable healthcare have been at the forefront of issues in Arizona for over a decade and our current representatives have yet to pursue any relief or support in these fields that I know I can provide to the people of Legislative District 13.
I can relate with most Arizonans. I see and relate to their struggles. Growing up, I attended overcrowded Title I schools. I was on free/reduced lunch and I grew up with a single mother who earned a minimum wage at a factory. We lived “below the poverty guidelines” all of our entire childhood and young adult life. Our family has lived paycheck to paycheck, our family has depended on unemployment benefits, we have benefited from financial aid at school because we can’t afford college for our children. I do not see that with our current representatives who post pictures on social media about going grocery shopping in their ”diamonds and pearls” or who want to build a wall instead of bridges. In the 13 years I’ve lived in LD 13, they have never knocked on my door, called me or expressed a desire to work for the needs of families like mine.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
Yuma has a billion dollar agriculture industry and the biggest challenge it faces is protecting its water rights.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
We must continue to advocate for our water rights against metropolitan areas that want to take our water rights to subsidize their continued growth. We must find a good balance because the agriculture industry feeds America and it’s about ⅓ of our GDP in Arizona.
