Name: Travis Angry
Age: 45
Office running for: Arizona State Senate LD4
Political experience: I have not run for elected office previously. However, I believe my life experiences as a military leader, single father of two, business owner, and motivational speaker will make me an effective leader in LD4.
Family: Daughter: Tatiyana (15) Son: DeVante (13)
Please describe your platform: Voters across the district face a variety of struggles from healthcare to providing for their families to education. I am running to expand the economy, open opportunities for more Arizonans, improve education, support secure borders, and protect constitutional freedoms from the right to life to free speech to the Second Amendment.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I am no stranger to the difficulties faced by families across the district. I am a resident of Goodyear, Arizona and a Christian, Conservative, and Republican. After overcoming my struggles as a directionless youth, I went on to serve in the United States Navy and Army, graduate from college, pursue an MBA, and launch an inspirational youth outreach organization, The Change Youth Project. I battled cancer and survived three times, and have used my experiences to advocate for better treatment for our Veterans. Growing up with parents who were both educators, I know the value of education in opening opportunities for our kids and young adults.
If elected, what is your first priority?
In Yuma, my priority is to begin fighting for Yuma’s water rights to prevent water transfers.
Overall in LD4, my priority is to get people safely back to their employment. As well as work with individuals in our community to continue to support the securing of our southern borders.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
There are times when a fresh set of eyes can be what a situation calls for. I don’t owe any interest anything. I don’t receive any political contributions from any industry. Therefore, I would not go into this job owing any political favors.
I fully and would continue to support our law enforcement and the individuals who protect our borders once elected.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
The biggest challenge that they are facing right now is the water transfer and the threat that has to area agriculture.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
I would lead the fight to try to push a bill through the legislature which would not allow any future water transfers.