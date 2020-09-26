Editor’s Note: Election Day is Nov. 3. There are several candidates running for office, including Travis Angry and Lisa Otondo, who are running for Arizona State Senate, Legislative District 4. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Lisa Otondo
Age: 59
Office running for: Arizona State Senate LD4
Political experience: I have served 8 years in the Arizona State Legislature: 2 terms in the Senate (4yrs) and 2 terms in the House (4yrs). I am currently the Senate Democrat Minority Whip and serve on 3 Senate Committees: Agriculture and Water (Ranking Member), Appropriations, and Transportation and Public Safety.
Family: Parents: Robert (Bob) and Mary A. Otondo
Siblings: Bob, Bill, Karen and Marcie
Please describe your platform.
During the past 8 years, my priorities have focused on Arizona’s critical water issues, increased funding for public education and access to affordable health care. The COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainties, highlighted our need for broadband access and exposed the need for an IT infrastructure plan for state agencies. Anyone who has dealt with DES during the pandemic can attest to this! We also need to focus on:
• The health and safety of our community using science-based methods.
• Creating a small business grant fund to restart/support small businesses recovering from COVID ramifications.
• Broadband infrastructure and addressing the digital divide in rural areas and tribal communities.
• Sustainable funding for public education, a safe learning environment, student access to technology, and fully funding special education.
• Investing in infrastructure.
• Closing tax loopholes and eliminating unnecessary tax breaks to corporations.
• Criminal justice reform.
• Addressing the critical water issues facing Arizona.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I was born and raised in Yuma and come from a close-knit farming family. During the past 8 years in the legislature, I have focused much of my time on the critical water issues facing Arizona and have become one of the leaders in water issues at the State Capitol. I completed the year long AgriBusiness/ASU Water Management Certification Program and was appointed by the Governor to sit on the Drought Contingency Plan Steering Committee, the Governor’s Water Augmentation Council and the Governor’s Water Augmentation, Innovation and Conservation Council. Past occupations include public school teacher, realtor, International Affairs Specialist at NOAA and business owner. These professional experiences have given me insight when developing policy at the legislature. I hold a Bachelor’s in International Policy Studies and a Master’s Degree in International Public Administration from Monterey Institute of International Studies.
If elected, what is your first priority?
There is no doubt that the ramifications of the pandemic have hurt our small businesses, families, students, communities and our nation. People are hurting financially and businesses are struggling- many have closed. These issues must be addressed immediately. With that said, the water issue in Arizona is critical and long term. Water is an extremely complicated issue with a long history, thousands of stakeholders and involves not only state, but federal law. I have spent the past 8 years studying water law and policy, and working with water experts, mentors and stakeholders. Water will always be my first priority. It is our lifeblood.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
Not only have I been appointed by the governor to sit on important water councils, but also have been a member of working groups and ALL of the subcommittees involved. (DCP Steering Committee, GWAC, GWAICC) I have been a central figure at the Capitol in killing water bills that would have negatively impacted our community and our state. My dedication is apparent and well known in the ‘water world’. I have been honored with awards and received Special Recognition for my work on the DCP. What sets me apart from my opponents is experience at the negotiating table, a well developed network of water experts and stakeholders, a history of dedication and an in depth knowledge of water policy and the critical water issues that face our state and the other 6 Basin States.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
Yuma, like many rural communities in Arizona, does not receive the proper attention and financial support that it deserves from the State Legislature. The disparity between rural vs urban is real and can be verified, especially in the areas of broadband access, educational funding due to the existing funding formula, access to infrastructure dollars and economic development opportunities. Furthermore, Yuma, along with the other rural Colorado River communities, is in the dangerous situation of constantly being on the defensive when addressing Arizona’s critical water issues. We must be diligent in monitoring potential legislation that could negatively impact the Colorado River and/or our agricultural community. The depletion of groundwater in other parts of the state, the continued expansion of large urban areas reliant on a limited water resource, and the 20-year drought have put a target on our back.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
I believe that when rural areas have equal access to economic development opportunities, broadband, strong public schools, higher education and/or job training, the entire state benefits. I will continue to fight for these issues and I will be, as my record shows, on the forefront of defending our agricultural community and our water.