Andrew W. Gould
Age: 58
Office running for: Arizona Attorney General
Political experience: I ran for, and was elected, as Yuma Superior Court Judge in 2002, 2004, and 2008. I won a retention election as a Judge on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One, in 2014, and as Justice on the Arizona Supreme Court in 2020.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I lived and raised my family in Yuma, and have dealt with border issues, violent crime, illegal drugs, cartels, gangs, human-trafficking and criminal laws my whole career. I prosecuted these crimes as a Yuma County prosecutor until my appointment to the Yuma County Superior Court in 2001, where I ruled on them as a judge and ultimately as presiding judge. I am the only candidate with both prosecutorial and judicial experience, and a lifelong career in enforcing Arizona’s criminal and civil laws. My experience and credentials led to my appointment to the Arizona Court of Appeals in 2012, and ultimately to the Arizona Supreme Court in 2016. The Attorney General is the top law enforcement officer of the State of Arizona and with this extensive background in Arizona law, I am fully prepared to head up the Attorney General’s Office from Day 1.
Why are you running for this office?
As I watched the border become increasingly threatened by criminal activity and illegal immigration, and frustrated by failed federal immigration policies, I felt a need to do something. I retired from my position as an Arizona Supreme Court Justice because I feared a politician making these decisions. The Attorney General’s Office needs an experienced lawman, not a politician, to solve our border problems. My conservative, tough-on-crime approach, and thorough knowledge of Arizona law will enable us to apply state laws to crack down on border crime. We cannot rely on unenforced federal immigration laws and lawsuits against them to get results on the border. My No Trespassing Zone plan, which I have thought long and hard about, will allow us to tackle border crime as Arizonans, and not have to rely on the federal government to secure our border. I intend to take aggressive action to restore law and order on our border and remove the scourge of violent cartels from our state.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents?
The unsecured border, with illegal immigration and related criminal activity. The Biden administration’s failure to stop illegal immigration poses a daily threat to the health and safety of Yuma County residents. As Americans, it is a threat to our national security.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
As an experienced prosecutor and judge, I will be ready on Day 1 to begin implementing my No Trespassing Zone plan. Relying on Arizona’s criminal laws, the Attorney General has the power to organize and focus state law enforcement and prosecutors on border security. We will create a No Trespassing Zone on state and private land where state and local law enforcement and prosecutors, using their authority under state law, can arrest and charge violators with trespassing. Trespassing arrests will lead to additional charges, such as disorderly conduct/breach of peace, trespass of a fenced residential yard, trespass of a fenced commercial yard, criminal littering, criminal damage, and unlawful flight from law enforcement. Upon arrest, state and local law enforcement may perform a lawful search and seize criminal property and assets being transported by cartel members and their associates, including illegal weapons and drugs, such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin. To actively support law enforcement, I intend to staff AG Offices in Sierra Vista, Nogales, and Yuma.
My 10-step No Trespassing Zone plan is simple: Detect, Warn, Arrest, Search and Seize, Liberate, Prosecute Trespass, Investigate, Support, Prosecute Cartels, Asset Forfeitures. Read about it at gouldforag.com.
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues?
I have handled many controversial and complicated issues as a judge and administrator over the years. When you are leading an organization and these issues arise, you must act swiftly and decisively. My first step is getting the facts straight. You cannot make controversial/complicated decisions based on flawed or inaccurate information. If there is a legal issue, my next step is to research and fully understanding the law that applies to those facts. Once I have the law and the facts, I seek input from people whose opinions I value and trust. Once I have the necessary information and input, I make sure that my conclusions are fair and objective, and the I act swiftly and decisively.