Dawn Grove
Age: 55
Office running for: Arizona Attorney General
Political experience: Never run for office or taken a government paycheck.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I am a constitutional conservative, having studied Constitutional law under US Supreme Court Justice Scalia. I am an experienced attorney of 31 years, having worked as a litigator in the courtroom for 7 years before becoming legal counsel for a thriving family business for the past 24+ years. I’m a champion of made-in-America manufacturing, having chaired the Arizona Manufacturers Council for many years and led Arizona’s broader business community last year.
As Vice President and Corporate Counsel for Karsten Manufacturing Corporation (parent company of PING golf), I know what it takes to push back on government overreach, guard our rights and liberties, create jobs, invest in the community and give good legal counsel. When we were navigating shutdowns and the supply chain crisis, I was out on the manufacturing line – most everyone in my family was – keeping things moving. No government bureaucrat or woke international executive understands that. Every other candidate in the attorney general race has either spent their career in government or run for office multiple times. All the government experience in the world can’t compare to firsthand experience of the heavy hand of government on private business and private citizens.
Why are you running for this office?
I see our rights and liberties are under attack, and feel called to restore our safety and preserve the freedoms and opportunities that have meant so much to me and my family in building PING golf from my grandparents’ garage, and to preserve those freedoms and opportunities for us and for the next generation. I believe the attorney general’s office is the most impactful place for defending our US and AZ Constitutions, the rule of law, keeping people safe from violent crime and drugs, and fighting government overreach into our families, faith, freedom and free enterprise. I’m endorsed by Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, state senator Nancy Barto and by many state attorneys general across the nation who are doing this job – they all know I have the tenacity to guard our border, secure our elections, fight inflation and defend our constitutional rights. I love Arizona and am ready to serve.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents?
The biggest challenge facing Yuma, our state and our nation is border security – without border security, our safety, youth, elections, health, businesses and way of life are jeopardized! The Yuma sector alone in FY 2022 has experienced over 211,000 illegal immigrant encounters, and violent crime is at its highest levels. Priority number one for me is border security and upholding the rule of law/law enforcement.
A related threatening challenge is runaway inflation which is stealing hundreds every month from every Yuma County resident, Arizonan and American. When the Biden Administration kept paying people not to work, borrowed and spent trillions, attacked American energy and mining, and heaped unconstitutional mandates on private businesses, they caused inflation to spike at the gas pump, grocery store and everywhere. And when their dereliction of duty and wrongful actions invite tens of thousands of illegal immigrants into Arizona month after month, that drives up rents, further causing inflation in Arizona to outpace the nation.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
The current administration has been too busy telling us how to live our lives and frivolously spending our money to do their constitutionally mandated job to secure our border. I will hold them accountable, help exercise our rights under the US Constitution’s State Self-Defense Clause and emergency powers, and restore our state’s right to prevent an invasion. Texas Attorney General Paxton has endorsed me in this race because he knows I will work arm-in-arm with Texas to guard our border and stop the cartels, terrorists, drug traffickers, human traffickers and others crossing illegally by helping Arizona declare an invasion and begin exercising our US Constitutional right to guard our border ourselves. We need to aggressively enforce criminal trespassing, drug possession and all our laws; a no trespassing zone is a good start, but no trespassing signs aren’t going to keep cartels out. We need to designate the cartels as the terrorists they are, prosecute all crimes at our border, oppose the negative environmental impact of illegal immigration on federally protected areas and tribal lands, and use every tool to ensure we have a secure border – with a door so we can vet only those entering legally. I will work with the legislature to set up border courts to expedite removal of illegal crossers there – rather than the federal government’s current policy giving them 6-7 years to live here until their alleged asylum claim is first heard. Then we’ll sue the federal government to repay Arizona for those extra patrolling, processing, detention, healthcare and such costs so that Arizona and Texas don’t bear the brunt of this national security issue.
To address the related threatening challenge of runaway inflation, I will oppose the federal policies that curtailed American energy independence, devalued our dollar and caused inflation to spike. One of the most important jobs of the attorney general is defending consumers where illegal actions have wrongfully driven up prices. I will defend Arizona consumers and sue the Biden Administration when their illegal actions harm Arizonans and wrongfully drive up prices.
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues?
The job of attorney general requires a leader who understands what’s at stake and the impact of decisions made at the highest levels of government on Arizonans. I believe in being a good listener and staying true to our rule of law which applies evenly regardless of party affiliation or background. I don’t have the answer to every question, but pledge to listen to and work with victims of crime, border landowners, Arizonans who have been defrauded, law enforcement, businesses, and every possible constituency. I’ll listen, seek to understand and then do everything within the AG’s office that can be done to help Arizonans thrive. Our border, our economy, our families, our way of life are under attack – I’m here to fight back and I’m ready to serve you.