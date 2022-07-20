Rodney Glassman
Age: 44
Office running for: Arizona Attorney General
Political experience: Air Force JAG Prosecutor & 2018 Republican nominee for Corporation Commission
What is your background?
As an Air Force JAG Prosecutor, I’ve prosecuted financial crimes, drug dealers, and fought for victims of sexual assault. As the acting Staff Judge Advocate on base, when the General picks up the phone, I lead our staff in tackling the mission. Additionally, I’ve built a thriving legal practice, advising business leaders from across our state.
What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I am an Air Force JAG Prosecutor, a successful private sector attorney, and the only Republican running for Attorney General who has run a law office, is endorsed by police and firefighters across Arizona, and who contributed to President Trump in 2020.
Why are you running for this office?
We need a conservative, Republican, fighter as our Attorney General to protect our way of life from government overreach at every level. From Biden ignoring federal immigration laws to state government shutdowns of churches, restaurants and gyms, to cities attempting to defund police and schools teaching critical race theory and human sexuality, the attacks on our freedoms are constant. I am running for Attorney General to be the tip of the spear, to protect our families from the ever-overreaching government, and to defend our liberties from the radical left.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents?
Yuma County, and consequently all of Arizona, is under invasion at the border. Illegal immigration impacts our public safety, our healthcare, and our schools. Dangerous drugs like fentanyl are flooding into our communities, the effects of which are drastic. Arizona deserves an Attorney General that will take the fight to the Biden administration and bring control of the border into our own hands.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
Arizona must declare an invasion under Article I Section 10 of the US Constitution and take the invasion at the border into our own hands. Additionally, I will work with the Arizona legislature to pass state laws to arrest, incarcerate and deport when the federal government refuses to do so. I will vigorously defend our Arizona laws and declaration of invasion in front of the Trump appointed Supreme Court. Finally, I will work directly with local law enforcement as the “Top Cop” or the state to ensure thorough enforcement, and that our officers are properly funded and defended. I am the only candidate for Attorney General that is endorsed by law enforcement across the state because they know I’ll have their back in getting the job done.
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues?
Fight, fight, and never give up. I am a proven fighter, having served in the United States Air Force JAG Corps Reserve as a military prosecutor for over 13 years and having built a successful private sector law practice. I am persistent, tenacious, and relentless.