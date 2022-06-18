Douglas Nicholls
Age: 51
Office running for: Mayor of the City of Yuma
Political experience:
• Mayor 2014 to Present
• Councilmember Aug 2009 to Dec 2009
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I was raised in Yuma and am a graduate of Yuma High School. Leaving upon graduation, I attended Arizona State University where I obtained my Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering. I married my high school sweetheart Danette Garcia, and we began our family in Mesa, Arizona. As young parents, we recognized the quality of life Yuma provides, and returned to Yuma in 1999 to raise our family with a mission to be active and contribute to Yuma’s betterment. We raised our four children in Yuma and have owned an engineering firm for the past 18 years. In contributing to Yuma’s growth, I took a new road to serving Yuma by becoming mayor in 2014. The last 8 1/2 years in the role of Mayor have built upon my upbringing in Yuma and our experiences of raising our family and business here. Those experiences I want to continue to put to work for the people of Yuma.
Why are you running for this office?
I am running for another term to build upon the work we have already accomplished in the previous terms. I will continue to advocate for Yuma’s safety and security; expand quality of life through jobs and economic opportunities and commit to continued sensible and sound city government. We in Yuma have been through a lot together – good and bad. Whether it be the Centennial celebration or the pandemic, the amazing growth of our community or border security issues, and everything in between, we have come together to build a stronger community. I am grateful to have been part of those experiences and feel I can continue to be Yuma’s voice as Mayor.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
With local issues, the biggest challenge on most of Yumans’ minds is continuing to have a safe and secure community. I feel that the first priority of City government is to provide a safe community. This safety and security is accomplished through adequately equipped and stable police and fire departments along with the engagement of national issues that impact regional security issues. This priority is a big factor in the quality of life the citizens enjoy in Yuma.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
As we have been working through these issues over the years, it’s about constant evaluation and reevaluation. The public safety pay plan Council put in place just a few years ago was in direct coordination with the public safety personnel at the time. We all recognized that it was a great, positive step forward, but not a permanent fix. Future salary studies will need to be performed on a regular basis to ensure our women and men in public safety are competitively compensated. That is what we are doing now.
Recruitment is also one way to help address this priority. I have brought to the table a Department of Defense program called SkillBridge. Coordinating with the City Administrator and the Police Chief, we are exploring this program to recruit and train men and women who are exiting the military into our public safety roles. The Defense Department will pay for the salary of the trainees as they go through the academy while they are still in service. Upon exiting the service, the City of Yuma would have ready-to-go police officers and firefighters. This saves taxpayer dollars and prioritizes recruitment, while utilizing the flow of hundreds of Marines yearly exiting the Corps while stationed in Yuma.
Holding elected office requires a significant time commitment for meetings, as well as “homework” prior to meetings to be prepared. How will this fit in with your other commitments?
Having nearly 9 years of experience in elected office, I have learned to balance the demands of the office with the demands of life outside of the City. Beyond the “homework” in preparation for the City Council meetings, the role of mayor has many other time demands. Daily, there are meetings with community groups and members, engagement with the elected leaders throughout the region and State to include the Governor and Senators, and meetings with an economic development focus for increasing opportunity and the economy in Yuma. Those meetings far exceed the demands for the regular council meetings. Frequently, these engagements may be arranged with little to no advanced notice. Flexibility in scheduling is critical to effectively executing the duties of mayor. These are all schedule adjustments I currently have in my daily schedule.
What is your approach to handling controversial and complicated issues?
Controversial and complicated issues vary in complexity. The beginning of the process is critical to the success of handling these situations. It is important to listen to the people bringing the issues forward, but it is as equally important to seek out input from other people involved or impacted by the issue. This beginning then leads to research and filling in the gaps of the issues presented. Frequently, issues are complicated or even created by misunderstandings. Identifying and resolving misunderstandings or misconceptions go a long way to resolution in most matters. Next, locating the heart of the issues can provide for basis of discussions. Directly addressing the main issues and not talking around them is the only path to resolution that respects all parties. Finally, there also needs to be a recognition that sometimes issues may not be resolvable, which leads to the discussion of how everyone can move forward as a community without being divided by these issues.