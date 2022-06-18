Karen A Watts
Age: 59
Office running for: Mayor of Yuma
Political Experience: Yuma City Councilmember (2018-Present), 2020 Deputy Mayor
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I started my career as a Registered Nurse/Family Nurse Practitioner 30 years ago and have loved providing quality care for the people of Yuma. I have been a critical care nurse and currently operate in private practice as a primary care provider for all ages, medical director of Amberly’s Place, forensic nurse, and I contract with Crossroads Mission detox to provide medical services. I have worked alongside first responders for most of my career and have seen their commitment to justice. I respect the work they do and fully understand the skills they need to manage high-stake situations which is how we create a safe community. Public safety will always be my priority as I want to see more resources to address violent crime and protect our most vulnerable. As a Councilmember I have put public safety first and was the leading advocate for the 2018 pay raise plan for our police and fire departments. We made steps forward, but the city is not done yet and I am committed to supporting a new pay plan as we continue to see other Arizona cities increase their pay scales. As mayor, I will continue to push for retention of our first responders as we are now facing a critical shortage that must be addressed now. I don’t want to just fill vacancies, I want the most talented, qualified, safe, professionals as our community’s first responders. I have served on the executive board of the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Western Arizona Conference of Governments, and the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area. I am the best candidate to bring change as mayor of Yuma and my background shows my commitment to the people of Yuma.
Why are you running for this office?
I know that I will make a difference and usher in new leadership with a fresh voice. Actions mean more than words and I have earned respect from first responders who know I will put them first. A safe, sustainable city requires plenty of recreation and a steady supply of affordable energy and water. I believe in being good stewards of our natural resources, so we need to be forward thinking in areas of wastewater and drought management as we live in this hot desert. A water shortage is looming in our future, and we need to take steps now to sustain the Colorado River and meet our water needs. I want to be a partner with our farmers and regional leaders who already lead the way in sustainable technology. My leadership will be guided by the philosophy of equitable services for our citizens. Yuma can improve how we deliver services, and I will use my position as mayor to get more bus stops with shade to encourage public use. Bus stops seem simple, but some solutions just require a commitment to seeing action happen.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
Voters are sharing their concerns as cost of living increases and they want to make sure their local government recognizes the need to run efficiently, keep services affordable, and stay reliable. City government can help by keeping taxes low while maintaining quality of services, increasing incentives for investors/developers to build more housing, supporting our public safety institutions, and keeping our experts with experience at the city. I want to start a plan that increases clean energy options because as our water levels drop in Northern Arizona, it affects the generation of electricity, and it could lead to increased costs of energy. Yuma leaders need to be prepared and take advantage of renewable sources of energy, especially solar power to save Yuma money. Yuma citizens need help paying their bills now and increased costs will need to be addressed as a region.
Holding elected office requires a significant time commitment for meetings, as well as “homework” prior to meetings to be prepared. How will this fit in with your other commitments?
As a current council member for almost five years, I have set aside time during the day to perform my duties for the city and will continue to do so as mayor. I have honored my commitment and continue to show up for my committee assignments, study the city budgets, and make an effort to be visible in the community. I have the flexibility of being self-employed and my work is often done after the 8-hour day. I have been taking calls as a medical provider for my entire career, so long hours are nothing new to me. The professionals I work with know that I am dependable and available to serve. Running for mayor requires a lot of family support and they have been my strongest supporters to be the next mayor of Yuma.
What is your approach to handling controversial and complicated issues?
As a nurse I have seen and heard a lot in my career that most people are never exposed to, and I have an understanding of what’s at stake for folks. I make decisions regarding people’s health and lives for a career. I have treated victims experiencing the worst days of their lives and listening to their problems has a meaningful impact. I know how to gather the experts, ask questions, and create a plan of action. People can trust that I will weigh options thoughtfully and not make any decisions without considering the direct impact it may have on people’s lives. Local government is the closest to the citizens and I want to address issues from a Yuma perspective and be seen as a local, Yuma leader. Solutions require consensus building and bringing multiple sides together who share a common purpose, which is fostering a better city. My education and background have prepared me to make tough decisions and my record shows that I know when to stand up to pressure. I want to thank everyone who has supported and encouraged me to run for mayor. The people of Yuma have trust in me to lead our city and I hope to earn your vote on August 2nd. Vote Karen Watts for Mayor!