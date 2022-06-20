Arturo (Art) Morales
Age: 45
Office running for: City of Yuma Council Member
Political experience: I wouldn’t quantify over ten years of volunteering in local non-profits as “political experience.” Still, the experiences have equipped me to transition into the political arena effectively. For example, as the 2018 chairman of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce board, I successfully managed 12 different personalities. Any organization (or city government) must be assembled by a group of individuals with a common primary focus of assuring the organization stays on track in its purpose of serving those it was established to serve and to ensure it is effectively and efficiently managing its budget. Disagreements are a constant, but ultimately the group of individuals cannot allow conflicts to stagnate the organization’s growth and prevent it from serving its targeted audience. My desire to represent my fellow Yumans in public office does not originate from political aspirations but instead in assuring Yuma continuously improves its presence as an economically attractive and prosperous location.
What is your background? What are the past experiences that help qualify you for this seat?
With 24 years in finance, 19 of them in Yuma, I have had the unique experience of sitting with Yuma families and business owners of our community, getting an intimate understanding of not only their financial needs but also how Yuma as a community allows them to provide for their families from a live, work and play perspective. My job requires daily conversations with Yuma families and business owners, giving me an up-to-date understanding of how federal, state, and local policies impact their families and businesses.
Why are you running for this office?
I believe Yuma is at a crossroads of growth with the right leadership or possible stagnated growth with the wrong leadership. My goal for being on the council is to work along with other council members to focus on making decisions that are in the best interest of Yumans as individuals and the best interest of our families and businesses. Let us not forget that the responsibility of a council member is to represent the citizens of Yuma, not our own personal agendas.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
Considering that I am asking almost 100,000 residents of Yuma to vote for me on August 2nd, and each one of them having their unique perspective of the “biggest challenge right now facing Yuma,” I need to answer by combing multiple concerns from Yuma residents:
Safety: We need to address our 1st responders personnel issue.
Competitiveness to attract new industries: We love our small-town feel, but we do need to attract industries that complement our community.
Attract & Retain skilled labor force: We must be more attractive than other communities to retain a strong workforce.
Pride of Community: A top concern I hear from citizens in private conversations and public forums is the lack of clean and attractive residential and commercial properties.
Border protection: Many I speak to, including myself, believe this is a two-border problem: Illegal entry from our southern border and homeless entering from our California border.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
First, I have to say that there is no precise answer to any of these items, and I am also not saying they are not presently addressed. But below are my statements on how I will support, enhance or initiate steps in addressing these concerns.
Safety: Salaries and support services to our 1st responders must be competitive with other similar markets, preferably top 5 in our state.
Competitiveness to attract new industries: Improved expectations need to be established for departments receiving monies from the city budget to promote Yuma. I hear that it is not easy to measure results. In these cases, I would have conversations with my colleagues on the city council on establishing expectations that would be defined as acceptable results.
Attract & Retain skilled labor force: The leadership teams of our school systems, elementary, college, and the local universities are actively working on ways to address the challenge of offering more degrees and certifications that today’s employers are seeking. As a council member, I will make sure we as a city are continuously supporting our educational system.
Pride of Community: One example, as a member of the Clean & Beautiful Commission, within a few months, I initiated and completed a brochure that provides phone numbers and resources for Yuma residents to address issues that may diminish the attractiveness of our neighborhoods and commercial properties. This was accomplished by working closely with city staff and fellow commissioners. This is a service that we all are already paying for via taxes, yet due to a lack of awareness and education, the service is rarely used.
Border Protection: Southern border, when it comes to conversations with federal and state officials, we need to engage the two cities between us and the wall, San Luis and Somerton. On the California border, we need to address the increased homelessness that appears to be originating from California. Homelessness is an increased expense for our community. In both cases, we must communicate with the leadership on the other side of both borders.
Holding elected office requires a significant time commitment for meetings, as well as “homework” prior to meetings to be prepared. How will this fit in with your other commitments?
As a council member, the responsibilities, in many ways will be a complement to my current work responsibilities and personal schedule. My employer fully supports my desire to be on the council, but most importantly so does my wife.
What is your approach to handling controversial and complicated issues?
First, I have to ask myself, “Depending on the outcome of this scenario, what are the impacts on my family, my community, and my business clients?” Then I start communicating with individuals from both sides of the issue. Having the flexibility in my personal and work schedule allows me the time to research and meet face-to-face with individuals that can provide me with enough information to make an informed decision. An old Facebook post I came across once stated, “Don’t Facebook It, face it!”