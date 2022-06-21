Name: Carol Smith
Age: 42
Office running for: Yuma City Council
Political experience: Crane School District Governing Board Member
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I was raised in Yuma and have deep familial roots in our community. My parents both worked in District One for many years, serving others is the way I was raised. I am the nurse educator for the NICU and Pediatric departments at YRMC. I work with about 50 nurses to ensure we are providing the most up to date, evidence-based care to our patients. The nursing process itself mirrors the political process: we assess, plan, implement and evaluate. I have strong communication, listening and negotiation skills. Knowing how to engage others, and build and lead teams is imperative to successfully drive transformative change. I have experience as an elected official as I sat on the governing board for Crane School District. In a district of nearly 6,000 students, we had a broad range of responsibilities including approving annual budgets that are financed mainly through taxes and state/county aid and making district policy decisions. I placed a great deal of focus on the development of long-range plans for the district, which is what I aim to do on the City Council. I’d not only look where we are as a city today, but where we want to be in the future. I would continue to support the city’s excellent strategic plan and push it forward.
Why are you running for this office?
I am running for a seat on City Council because I am ready to see less division in politics and more cohesiveness. We can do this through communication and collaboration. I understand the definition of consensus and place a great deal of importance on everyone being heard. I am engaged in our city and give a fresh perspective as a young professional with a commitment to the advancement of Yuma. I can be the voice that helps other decision makers understand what is going to bring other young professionals to Yuma and keep the ones we currently have. The standard has changed and we have to keep pace with cities that offer attractive space for people to learn, work, live and play. And quite frankly I am ready to be the transparent, trustworthy and available politician that our Yuma residents can relate to. With me, you can vote for someone that does not have any conflicts or personal agenda, and already works towards the well-being of our community on a daily basis. I have the same concerns as many people in our city do- and ultimately want our tax dollars spent in the way that will best serve Yuma.
what do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
I feel the biggest challenge in our city right now is achieving adequate staffing numbers and retention of our public safety workforce. Our Police Department is currently understaffed by about 30 officers, and they have over 20 spots unfilled in their civilian positions. Despite their wonderful accomplishments in the last few years, they still struggle with recruitment and retention. Our city is growing at a rapid pace and we have to make sure we are adequately funding both the Fire Department and Police Department to keep up with this record growth.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
It would be my priority to fully fund both the Police Department and Fire Department with what they need to do their jobs safely and successfully. This is also the reason I support meet and confer. I believe they should have a "seat at the table" and it makes sense to me to listen to the very people that provide these safety services to our city. Meet and confer improves communication and relationships and can give the council a new appreciation for the voice of the people we rely on day to day. I think it can also help us prevent future emergent needs by instead staying in constant communication and a state of planning. It is our duty to provide for the people that care for us. Not just today, but to ensure they are cared for in the long run.
Holding elected office requires a significant time commitment for meetings, as well as “homework” prior to meetings to be prepared. How will this fit in with your other commitments?
I require excellent time management in my nursing profession. A heavy workload of competing demands is commonplace for me. I have the experience of being prepared for board and committee meetings and I’ve always taken the time to read and ask questions to fully understand whatever I am presented with. I’m not afraid to ask questions. If I have one, that means other people usually do too. I don’t think the people of Yuma expect their politicians to be experts at every topic out there. That often gets in the way of listening! But what they do expect is someone that is well read, educated and ready to serve them with a full commitment. My work schedule is flexible, and my children are quite used to their busy mom, so this seat would fit right into my life. If I can work as a hospital nurse, serve on a school board, and help my kids with virtual school during a pandemic- all at the same time, I think I can do just about anything! Whatever I commit to gets my full effort because that is who I am as a person and it is what people deserve from me.
What is your approach to handling controversial and complicated issues?
I have always learned a great deal from other people, and am willing to listen to all schools of thought, especially when a controversial and complicated issue arises. I believe everyone’s voice should be heard, even when they may think and believe differently than I do. I was part of making official decisions about getting kids back in school during the pandemic- maybe the most controversial and complicated issue the school board had seen in years. That is a prime example of making a decision based on a majority of parents' vote, not my personal feelings, which was what I was sworn to do. My job would be to serve the people of Yuma in the very same fashion. I believe this position on the City Council should not be a seat of power, but a seat of public service. The people of Yuma can count on that from me.