Name: Edward C. Thomas
Age: 56
Office running for: City Council
Political experience: 8 years total on City Council with one year serving as Deputy Mayor.
What is your background?
Served 6 years in US Army as a Cartographer - Retired from US Marine Corps as an Administrative Chief after serving 16 years.
What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
After serving in the military I’ve learned how to work with others regardless of race, religion, age, political party, or background, and staying true to my core values, beliefs and morals. Moreover, while in combat, I truly learned how to stay calm, humble, and handle the nerves and pressures, the ups and downs of combat, and I learned what true leadership is all about.
Why are you running for this office?
I’m running because I believe our local government needs to address the issues and concerns of our police, dispatchers, and fire, to include pay and health insurance, and to address those same issues for our nonpublic safety personnel. Government’s first duty to its citizens is to protect them. Currently, we don’t have enough Arizona Post Certified policemen and policewomen on our force. Not many things scare me, and I fear that not having enough police, dispatchers, and fire personnel, to protect our citizens and city, leaves our city vulnerable. Furthermore, I believe our local government needs to address the issues within our Finance Department, without pointing fingers, to find out how did we lose $20k of taxpayers' money, as well as to double pay an agency. I also think we need to have an outside agency, from outside our state, audit our finance department. By doing so we can get back to best practices and regain the trust and confidence of our citizens in this area.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
I think the biggest challenge facing our citizens is two fold: (1) inflation due to policies of the Biden administration; (2) education.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
Work with GYEDC to attract more businesses to our city, that will pay our citizens an excellent wage and provide health insurance (expanding our tax base). An important component of attracting more businesses to our city is education. Currently our education level as a city is not high enough to attract the type of technical businesses, or major manufacturing industries, that pay well and provide health insurance. I’d work with our public, private, charter, and home schools, to encourage and stress to not only our students, but parents, guardians, grandparents, etc., the importance of an education, graduating from college and technical schools, as well as the military, which will help better the future of our children and city.
Holding elected office requires a significant time commitment for meetings, as well as “homework” prior to meetings to be prepared. How will this fit in with your other commitments?
Planning and time management. My day begins at 4 am, and planning and time management are essential for me to accomplish what I need to accomplish.
What is your approach to handling controversial and complicated issues?
I pray and ask God for His wisdom, knowledge, understanding, and guidance. There will be many decisions that we as a council will have to make and I need God’s wisdom, knowledge, understanding, and guidance, to make the correct decision for our city and our citizens, and my personal life.