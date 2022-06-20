Gary Knight
Age: 75
Office running for: Yuma City Council
Political experience: This is my 9th consecutive year serving on City Council and 5 years on the Arizona State Transportation Board
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I’m a Yuma native so I know Yuma. I managed and owned a boat dealership in Yuma for over 30 years. I’m also a six-year Navy veteran. I am very familiar with all of the aspects of City Council and City government since this is my ninth year as a Councilman and I served three of my nine years as Deputy Mayor.
Why are you running for this office?
I like to think that Yuma is in a better place than when I took office 9 years ago.
I was lead Councilmember for the infill plan and infill district which incentivizes affordable housing without lowering standards.
I brought the PSPRS bonding of the unfunded public safety retirement debt to the attention of the Mayor and administration, saving City taxpayers over $73 million.
In my dual role on City Council and the State Transportation Board, I have worked with Representative Tim Dunn and ADOT to get Hwy 95 widened to YPG. Using my position and contacts I would really like to see this widening project completed for the safety of our residents traveling to YPG and Martinez Lake.
We finally got the Ave 6E, East Mesa Community Park on the CIP with funding and I would like to see this project completed.
After 8 years we finally got a $10.6 million grant for the Hotel Del Sol and I am anxious to pursue a private sector partner for matching funds to renovate and transform the hotel into a multimodal transportation hub including residential expansion and a 3 level parking structure. There is private sector interest now that we have the grant and I’ve seen the conceptual drawings.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
Public safety, affordable housing and water are in my mind the biggest challenges facing Yumans and the City right now.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
I have already begun one on one interviews with public safety personnel in order to get their prospective and what they feel the solutions could be. Pay is of course the number one complaint but also the high cost of health insurance that’s being offered by the City for their dependents. Increasing pay for police and fire, as soon as possible, is my number one goal but it also has to be sustainable. In order to know we will have the funds, we need to know that the hospitality tax will be renewed in the November election. Without the hospitality funding for Parks and Recreation as well as the other quality of life things that it funds, money will have to be moved from the general fund. Public safety is funded from the general fund so that would be devastating. There are some things that we can do in the short term and I’m making a list from my interviews.
It has been suggested that we could run a shuttle service once or twice a week for employees and their dependents to attend healthcare appointments in Phoenix where costs are considerably lower. We are also hoping that the new Regional Border Health facilities and the new hospital on Araby Road will bring some much-needed local competition lowering healthcare costs city wide.
I look forward to taking part in the solutions to these complaints which will go a long way toward solving the problems with recruitment, retention and morale.
For increasing affordable housing, we are expanding the very successful In-fill District to include more area where infrastructure already exists. This will lower fees and other costs to landowners and developers without lowering the quality of the housing. We can also increase density with more zoning for medium and high-density projects in the appropriate places. The City does not build housing but we can and have incentivized affordable housing like the Mesa Heights Apartments on Arizona Ave. where the City was able to donate land for construction.
Water is always at the forefront of the City’s planning. We work with our legislators at the state and federal level to guard against water transfers from the Colorado River to outside of the area. My nephew is the manager of Unit B Irrigation District and I attend their monthly board meetings on behalf of the City and relay any pertinent information on the river operations. We must stay vigilant: water is the lifeblood of Yuma.
Holding elected office requires a significant time commitment for meetings, as well as “homework” prior to meetings to be prepared. How will this fit in with your other commitments?
I’m retired therefore I am able to fully commit my time to this position and have been doing that for the past nine years. Representing the City, I have been appointed to the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization (YMPO) Executive Board, Greater Yuma Port Authority (GYPA) Executive Board and the Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee as well as their Legislative Affairs Committee. I was also appointed by the Governor to serve on the Arizona State Transportation Board, a position which comes to Yuma County every 18 years for a six-year term.
What is your approach to handling controversial and complicated issues?
I need to know all of the facts before making any decisions. One thing I’ve learned over the years, there are at least two sides to every problem and sometimes more so I need to research and question the experts before I make any decision. The quickest solution is not necessarily the best solution. I take into consideration what I feel is best for the City keeping in mind that I work for the citizens of Yuma.