Name: Nicolle Wilkinson
Age: 52
Office running for: Yuma City Council
Political experience: Prior Board President STEDY, Prior Assistant Division Head LA County Public Works
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I am a licensed architect and certified construction manager with 30 years experience. I have managed budgets larger than the City of Yuma's. I am the only candidate with significant prior public works AND elected office experience.
Why are you running for this office?
To serve the community that I have loved for 30 years. To protect our Constitutional rights.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
We have several including the huge shortage of public safety officers, the total lack of significant economic development since 2017, the huge loss of city staff over the last 2 years, and the horrible morale issue at city hall.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
Ensure the city manager is committed to improving morale. Work to eliminate the unnecessary second deputy city manager position and ensure a mental health counselor/advocate is hired for public safety and work to get public safety additional longevity bonuses.
Holding elected office requires a significant time commitment for meetings, as well as “homework” prior to meetings to be prepared. How will this fit in with your other commitments?
Since 2019 I have given up all extracurriculars I previously served on to focus on my son. He is a high school senior graduating in 2023 so I have no other commitments except my job. I also have NO conflicts of interest since I work as a consultant for an international company as a federal consultant so there are no "backs" I have to "scratch" in Yuma and I can be fully supportive of the voters' and taxpayers' best interests.
What is your approach to handling controversial and complicated issues?
Being well informed, managing expectations, weighing the pros and cons, having a spine and making tough decisions since I have no conflicts of interest and can make the decision that is in the community's best interest instead of someone else's.