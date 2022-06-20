Robert (Bobby) Scarborough
Age: 54 years
Office running for: Yuma City Council
Political experience: Former Republican Precinct Committeemen
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I am a native of Arizona. I was born in Phoenix, graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Agri Business, and began a career as a crop consultant specializing in vegetable pest management. As the vegetable production shifted out of the Phoenix area to Yuma, our family business followed it here over 30 years ago. I had been doing consulting with my dad since my earliest childhood, so when a unique opportunity presented itself to go into retail sales, I decided to try something different and founded Green Trees Grocery Outlet roughly 25 years ago. My sister Lori McKenna became a full partner just two years into the business and she led us into our sister company Office Furniture and Supply Outlet. Operating these businesses have given me great experience in budgeting and dealing with complicated issues, be they employee, equipment, and providing for the needs and wants to grow our business with a limited amount of funds. Most importantly, it led me to my beautiful wife and two awesome children. My first year’s gross sales were under $10,000 with zero employees, our average sales today run around $3.5 million with over 20 full time employees.
Why are you running for this office?
I am running for this office hoping to be an influence for fiscal responsibility, and to always be a strong advocate for individual rights and liberties laid out in our US Constitution. I have served on the Freedom Library board for over six years learning all I can about our cherished rights.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
For me, the biggest concern is our out of control spending that leads to so many other problems. I ran for council the last cycle and the problems are always the same, we don’t have enough money. We are perpetually understaffed in our police department; I believe mostly due to the fact that of the 18 largest cities in Arizona, we rank third from the bottom in police pay, yet our sales tax rates are higher than the cities of Tempe, Gilbert and Chandler. Once again council is asking for a property tax levy increase even though our rates are already in the middle of state average. It’s my belief that we don’t have a problem of taxing too little, but rather a problem of spending too much. Look no further than the current budget that is taking $4 million out of the general fund to finance our current boondoggle, the Multi Model Transportation Center, a $16 million glorified train/bus station. The best justification for this project seems to be that it is grant money that someone else is paying for. However, what’s left out of the conversation is not only the $4 million in matching funds being pulled from the budget, the bigger part of the issue is that the Multi Model Transportation Center will be yet another drag on our parks and recreation funds supported by the 2% hospitality tax. This is due to the fact that the perpetual maintenance and upkeep will be paid for out of the same hospitality tax funds. It’s been my experience that the long term upkeep of a property will eclipse the original build cost at some point, something we as taxpayers will be on the hook for the life of this grand building project. It’s very easy to be a builder when you are spending other peoples’ money, I would approach spending projects as if it were my own money being spent. I am for a healthy parks and recreation department, it’s my belief that by over committing our resources to boondoggles that benefit the few, our great parks, tennis courts, golf course and other important offerings the city presents will be placed in jeopardy due to over stressed budgets. The voters may decide they have had enough of the 2% hospitality tax, realizing that it is not the majority of out of town people paying the bar and restaurant portion, terrible storm clouds for the nation on our economic outlook may induce winter visitors to stay home next year, even our number one industry, vegetable production, has been in an acreage decline over the last several years due to poor markets. Any of these things will be detrimental to a city that can’t even seem to find enough money to sufficiently pay our sworn police officers to keep them from moving to better paying markets. Only through sound fiscal policy can we hope to rebuild our once large carry over fund (budget surplus). Only with a sound budget and proper surplus can we have a healthy outlook that will keep our heads above water in what is surely to be trying financial times ahead.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
If elected, I will bring my philosophy of fiscal restraint to the debate. There are going to be hard decisions to make, it is my belief that we should spend our precious tax dollars that in a way that benefit the most amount of people per dollar spent. When I drive by Ray Smucker Park, I see a park that is used by so many people, a true success, juxtaposed to the PAAC that is a huge financial burden that sits mostly empty.
Holding elected office requires a significant time commitment for meetings, as well as “homework” prior to meetings to be prepared. How will this fit in with your other commitments?
We have a great staff running the day to day operations of our business, this will allow me all the time I need to devote to my duties as council member, so time constraints will be of no issue to me.
What is your approach to handling controversial and complicated issues?
My approach to handling complicated issues will be to educate myself by carefully listening to all sides of the problem, and using my experience in dealing with such issues in my day to day life.
Please consider voting for me August 2nd, I intend to be the most accessible council member that has ever served, I will only serve one term on council, and I have self funded my campaign so I owe favors to no one.