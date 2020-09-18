Name: Nathaniel Sorenson
Age: 39
Office running for: Superior Court Judge Division 1
Political experience: I’ve served as a Precinct Committeeman for four years
Family: I’m married and I have 6 children.
Please describe your platform.
I will listen to all who enter the courtroom. I will allow each person’s voice to be heard. Then I will carefully research the issues. I will apply the law as written to the facts as presented. And I will provide timely and well-reasoned rulings.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I am a prosecutor with the Yuma County Attorney’s Office where I’ve worked for the past nine years. I spent a year or more working in the following units: Misdemeanor, Juvenile, Drug and Felony. Currently, I supervise the misdemeanor unit while carrying a felony caseload, which I have done for the past three years. I assist with hiring and training all the new attorneys in my office.
Prior to joining the Yuma County Attorney’s Office I spent time clerking for two judges in Ely, Nevada. I drafted opinions for Court editing and approval, observed court, and spent time discussing all aspects of serving as a judge.
If elected, what is your first priority?
My first, and only, priority is to apply the law to the facts in every case that comes before me. I will do so efficiently and effectively. I will seek to ensure that Yuma County continues to be a wonderful place to live by ensuring that the law is equally applied to all who need access to the court system.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I am an organized and efficient worker. I work hard to complete tasks in a timely manner. I don’t allow cases to languish.
I understand the strength of a good team that works well together. I work well with others by focusing on the strengths each person brings to the team. I then trust each person to accomplish their assigned duties in their own way.
What do you feel is the biggest challenge facing the court system right now?
The biggest challenge facing the court system right now is trying to get cases moving due to stoppages caused by the pandemic. Since jury trials were not allowed during this time, there is a backlog of trials that need to be held. Working through these trials slows other cases, and creates difficulties for the judges in managing court calendars.
If elected, what would you do to help change that?
I will serve where needed. I will cover hearings or trials as needed. I will help in any way allowed by law and court rules. I will do all in my power to help ensure access to the courts for all who need them.