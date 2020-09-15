Editor’s Note: Election Day is Nov. 3. There are several candidates running for office, including Page Misenhimer and Lynne Pancrazi, who are running for Yuma County Board of Supervisors District 5. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Page Misenhimer
Age: 58
Office running for: Yuma County Supervisor District 5
Political Experience: While I have never run directly for an elected political position, I think life is a reflection of politics. In personal and business situations you form relationships and alliances. You negotiate for the things that you believe are important and that will impact those around you. The same thing happens on various nonprofit boards, at work or at home. We are all influenced by our upbringing, family, community and relationships. Politics is the same. Your representatives work for your benefit while being influenced by those same factors of life as you. See www.pagefordistrict5.com for videos outlining my positions.
Family: Spouse – Lonie Ross Misenhimer; Children Whitney Samorano and Keely Rodgers; Grandchildren Maverick Samorano
Please describe your platform:
Bringing business sense to county government. With over 30 years as a CPA advising business owners, I am uniquely qualified to bring a fresh perspective to Yuma County. My experience with budgeting, finances and forecasting will be unique in working on the County budget. We must be more aggressive with the state and prevent them from confiscating our local road tax dollars. Yuma cannot afford to be a donor county. The state water department just allocated farm water in La Paz County to Queen Creek to build houses. We must protect our water rights and the agricultural industry to prevent Phoenix developers from stealing our water to build houses. We need a consortium of local governments, local farmers and national production companies to have Congress understand that Yuma is the fresh vegetable “bread basket” of America in the winter. Loss of production here is a national economic issue.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I was born in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a BS degree in accounting and a BS degree in finance. I spent summers working on my grandparents’ ranch near Willcox learning about ranching and agriculture, and how to be self-reliant and innovative. When you live 20 miles from town, you do not just run down to the corner store. For 33 years I have been involved in service in Yuma. In addition to being a Certified Public Accountant and owning my own firm for 28 years, I have been president of The Humane Society of Yuma, Yuma Rotary Club, Boys and Girls Club, Children’s Village, Ballet Yuma, and recently served 4 years on the YRMC operating board. I have been a member of Caballeros de Yuma for 24 years and have served on numerous other boards and community committees.
If elected, what is your first priority?
My first priority will be ensuring that we have solid strategic planning to strengthen our business community and strengthen the economy. Our community is suffering from the effect of this economic shutdown. Your governmental representatives must work with the rest of the community with innovative ideas to move things back toward normal. We must bring business sense to county government. There are so many opportunities. Business owners must innovate to survive and governments need to be the same. We need to look at new ways to get things done. We have to look at ways to leverage the county and city revenues to provide services. The county supervisors should be working to help bring all communities and organizations in Yuma County together to move forward the rebuilding of our local economy for you.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
The major difference between myself and my opponent is my business and public service experience. In over 30 years as a CPA you have to know how most businesses function. We advise on tax law, retirement planning, estate planning and business functionality. Most of that experience translates directly into the same issues that the county faces. I have also been president of many organizations over the last 30 years. I recently completed a four-year term on the Yuma Regional Medical Center operating board. They are one of the largest private employers in Yuma and the hospital’s budget is larger than the county budget. My 33 years of service to the community has given me experience across a great cross-section of the community. That gives me the knowledge, contacts and experience to be a leader for you for the next four years
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
The biggest challenge for Yuma County residents is their economic present and future position. Yes, we must fix the roads, protect our water, conserve our assets through innovative programs and maintain fiscal control by the county. But first and foremost is to get this county back on its feet. Expanded federal unemployment benefits may end soon. Businesses need to get back to work, but must do so in a safe manner. The county needs to lead in that effort with good planning and safe standards coordinated with all of the communities in the county. We are entering one of our busiest times of year. The county must work with federal legislators to make sure the border is open for farm workers to cross without endless hours in line. Schools must safely get reopened, not just for the students but for also for the parents who need to work to support their families.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
I would work to create a response group with the county and the communities in Yuma County involved. We need a joint plan to address these issues that work through all of our communities. Your government representatives must work together. If each group is off by themselves planning without working together, we are wasting resources and possibly not getting the best answers. Teams create better results because each member has different talents. I will use my business and team building skills to get more groups working together to get our economy back up and running as it was before this pandemic. As a CPA, I am well aware that the majority of businesses in Yuma County make 70% to 80% of their profit in the fall to spring. If we are not ready for that we will miss a huge opportunity to help you. I do not intend to let that happen.