Editor’s Note: Election Day is Nov. 3. There are several candidates running for office, including Delina DiSanto and Paul Gosar, who are running for U.S. House of Representatives, 4th Congressional District. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Delina DiSanto
Age: 63
Office running for: U.S. representative for Arizona Congressional District 4
Political experience: Campaigned for retired U.S. Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell of Colorado. Later worked with him as U.S. Senate aide. Ran for Arizona Congressional District 4 in 2018 and now Democrat nominee for 2020.
Family: Husband, son, daughter, Jack Russell terrier and large tabby cat.
Please describe your platform.
To have a Medicare plan choice besides private insurance. Protecting Medicare and Social Security and not privatizing it. Protecting Veterans and ensuring the Veterans Administration has the resources to care for them.
Strengthening our economy by creating jobs by cutting taxes for small businesses and making grants available; make investments in infrastructure, especially broadband and our electrical grid system; and have an economy that is powered by clean energy.
Support and fund our schools so higher teacher wages, capital improvements and provide mental health professionals.
Support and advocate for our Native American rights as sovereign nations and that they are heard and included in policy-making decisions.
Protect our border by providing better resources in technology to detect illegal activity early and safely. Our border security officials deserve better living and working conditions. I want to work on the foundation of the McCain-Kennedy Immigration Bill as we must reform our immigration policies to make our country stronger and safer. We must protect our National Security.
We must protect our environment from energy polluters and work toward clean technology.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I am a small business owner with my husband, a Registered Nurse, worked as a hospital finance director and worked for retired U.S. Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell of Colorado. I negotiated contracts with health insurance companies, lawyers, city and zoning planners, water companies, and land owners. I advocated and was the voice for patients, their care, and comforted families in time of need. When I worked for Senator Campbell, I worked with and advocated for farmers, ranchers, small business, environmentalists, Bureau of Land Management and many constituents who needed guidance with their federal issues.
If elected, what is your first priority?
With our COVI-19 pandemic and the health care and economic impacts to our citizens, my first priority is to work on a Medicare plan choice to assist Arizonans with their health care bills and work with small businesses to help them with assistance in grants, resources, and SBA loans that are easy to access to get them and their employees back on their feet and safe at their employment.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I do not want to privatize Medicare and Social Security.
I will work so Arizonans can choose a Medicare plan at a lower premium and lower deductibles.
I want to fund our public schools so teachers have a professional wage and students have the needed resources to compete in a global environment.
Protect Women’s health in the VA, protect our Veterans and any mental health services needed, and fund the Military Retirement Fund.
I want to protect Arizonans and our nation to ensure pre-existing conditions are covered by all health insurance companies.
I will work to lower prescription drug costs and have Medicare be able to negotiate drug costs.
Protect our USPS from dismantling.
Make sure women, people of color and LGBTQ have paycheck fairness.
I want to have investment in our nation for stronger infrastructure.
I will not allow uranium mining in our Grand Canyon or the sale of our public lands to private interests.
I will push for the Equality Act to become law.
I believe in data, evidence-based outcomes and science.
My opponent has voted against all of the above, supports mining and drilling in our National Parks, and believes COVID-19 is overblown.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
COVID-19 is hurting the health and economy of Yuma right now and affecting so many families, seniors, immunity compromised, and infants. We must work together as a community to protect the health, safety and well-being of Yumans. We need to get back on our feet, but we need to do it safely and timely. Yumans are in the process of losing their homes, their cars, not being able to feed their children at least 3 nutritious meals a day, having utilities turned off, and not able to pay their health care bills. Many are afraid to go back to work or back to school. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) must get to our essential workers, schools, hospitals, 1st responders and more.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
The Heroes Act has the health and economic recovery solutions. We must get this passed, as the livelihood and quality of life for Yumans and Congressional District 4 are dire. My opponent has voted against these solutions to help Yuma and CD4. I will fight for:
- Additional direct payments of up to $1,200 per individual;
- Expand paid sick days, family and medical leave, unemployment compensation, nutrition and food assistance programs, housing assistance
- Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans and grants to small businesses and nonprofit organizations
- Extend and expand the moratorium on certain evictions and foreclosures
- Provide payments and other assistance to state, local, tribal, and territorial governments