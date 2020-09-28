Name: Congressman Paul Gosar, DDS
Age: 61
Office running for: Congress, House of Representatives, 4th Congressional District
Political experience: None until 2010, then elected to Congress and I have represented Western and Central Arizona since then.
Family: Wife Maude, three children (Elle, Gaston and Isabelle, two grandchildren).
Please describe your platform: My platform, in two words, is America First. Our priorities in Congress should always focus on what is best for our country. This transcends party and partisanship. From military entanglements overseas, to closing our open borders, to getting the millions of Americans now unemployed back to work, every action and every vote we take should focus on how Congress will help America and Americans. My record, and my legislative record, shows my consistent platform since going to Congress.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat? I have represented the people of Yuma since 2012 and I have gotten to know the people, the businesses, the homeowners, the military and the farmers. I work extensively on land and water issues in Congress, including irrigation and the Colorado River, I have met with our military leadership and the servicemembers at MCAS Yuma and YPG and I have voted for full and expanded military funding for these bases. Finally, Yuma has many veterans, and my staff and I have had to assist them with the VA and other agencies.
If elected, what is your first priority? My priorities remain: halt immigration until all Americans have a job. Secure the border and stop the guns, drugs, and human trafficking. Make sure our STEM graduates and tech workers have jobs in their chosen field and are not bumped by foreign visa labor. I am also addressing Big Tech censorship and fighting for free speech.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)? My opponent is a standard Marxist leftist who believes capitalism is evil, that the borders should be open, and that the police and military should be defunded. We agree on almost nothing. I want safety and security in our country; she supports the domestic terrorist group BLM and ANTIFA. I believe we have the greatest country in the world; she is ashamed of our great nation.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans? Getting the economy back on track after this pandemic and the Governor’s shutdown. Yuma needs to get back to normal as soon as possible. After that, engaging in the full opportunities provided by the new Mexican trade agreement and opportunity zones.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that? I have continued to press the Governor to open the state and get back to normal. The data is in and we know the high-risk groups and the low=risk groups. A general shutdown in light of the data is not an appropriate remedy.