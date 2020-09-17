Name: Victoria Morris Clarkson
Age: 40
Office running for: Yuma County Assessor
Political experience: None
Family: Married to Adam for 16 years.
Please describe your platform.
To carry out the mandated duties of discovery, listing and valuation of all taxable property within Yuma County, which will ensure fair valuations and result in the tax burden being equally shared by all property types.
What is your background?
I was born and raised in the Somerton/Gadsden farming community and have worked at the Yuma County Assessor’s Office for 19 years.
What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I started working at the Yuma County Assessor’s Office in 2001 as a Clerk II performing receptionist duties where I was the initial contact person for any customer coming into the department. In that position, I was exposed to nearly every customer situation, scenario, and question stemming from address changes to property valuation. If I did not know the answer it was my job to understand the question or problem and direct the customer to the appropriate staff for a resolution. I spent approximately six years in the Assessor’s Clerk pool where I was able to learn all aspects of assessment administration, which paved the way for me to successfully advance my career and become the Assessor’s Administrative Assistant. The knowledge I gained in that position added further to my knowledge of assessment administration, which led to my promotion to my current position as Administrative Coordinator.
If elected, what is your first priority?
To create a better workforce, increase employee retention, enhance present management functions and create organizational priorities with Customer Service being at the forefront.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
My time spent in the assessment business, having an understanding of what makes up Yuma’s real estate market, being exposed to the market forces, processes, procedures and appraisal standards that are used in fair and equitable property valuations. I believe that with my leadership skills, responsibilities and knowledge of how the Assessor’s Office currently operates and also being with the Assessor’s Office for 19 years, I will be able to key in on the things that are most important to the citizens of Yuma County.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
From a valuation/taxation standpoint, it would have to be understanding Arizona’s complicated property tax system.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
I would continue the Assessor Department’s open door policy, enhance transparency through technology and maintain an educated and well trained staff.