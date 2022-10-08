Editor’s Note: Arizona’s general election is Nov. 8. These candidates are three of the six running for the Yuma City Council. The three remaining candidates appeared in the Oct. 7 edition of the Sun. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Art Morales
Age: 45
Office running for: City of Yuma Council Member
Why are you running for political office? As I mentioned in a previous article, I believe Yuma is at a crossroads. With the right leadership and the help of Yuma residents, we can all help guide Yuma’s growth in a way that it will benefit residents of all ages and backgrounds plus the businesses within our community. Our growth can possibly be stagnated with the wrong leadership and lack of input from Yuma residents. As a father of two daughters, a 21-year-old and 4-year-old, I want to help our community address concerns that require our immediate attention and make sure we are also addressing the needs of our future generations.
What is your vision and mission? VISION: My Vision for Yuma is a four-pronged approach:
1. Yuma is a safe community to raise a family and/or start a business
2. Yuma attracts new industries that complement our region
3. Yuma protects and properly utilizes our natural resources
4. Yuma attracts and retains a skilled labor force
MISSION: With integrity, transparency, and adequate input from residents of Yuma and Yuma County, work alongside other council members on making decisions that are in the best interest of Yuma residents and the surrounding communities, thus promoting Yuma as the preferred location for skilled labor force, educational opportunities, and multiple options for leisurely activities.
What skills or experiences qualify you to serve in office? Many readers of the Yuma Sun corrected me when I previously stated that I wouldn’t quantify over 10 years of volunteering in local nonprofits as “political experience.” As they reminded me, the experiences have equipped me to transition into the political arena effectively in the following ways:
• Ability to debate topics and either come to a mutual understanding or influence different personalities on various subjects concerning our community
• Establishing professional relationships with a vast network of local and statewide individuals that will enable me to be impactful concerning the needs of Yuma
• Being involved in various groups throughout Yuma County such as Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, NexGen Leadership Council, Rotary, Adult Literacy Plus, AWC Foundation, Housing America Co. and many more, I have been engaged and invested in understanding the various needs and opportunities of Yuma
How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process? Constant in person communication, be it in groups or one-on-one meetings. My cell phone number that my wife uses to call me is the same number I provide to everyone in our community. My employer allows me the flexibility and support to give time to council and the community. During my campaign I have already worked with at least 20 residents on how to engage with council and have their voices heard. These conversations resulted in a handful of them attending city council meetings and getting positive responses from current council members. These experiences provided the residents not only a voice but also results.
What are the top two goals you hope to achieve while in office? 1. As I have been doing already, I want to bring “We the People” to our local government.
a. If we can have more attendees at city council meetings and have more residents sign up for Call to the Public, these opportunities provide for respectful and professional communication between council and the residents. These are opportunities to inform council on opportunities or concerns that council may not be aware of.
2. My focus is Yuma, but I would like to expand or improve on the communication between our neighboring towns as each community explores their strategic growth plans.
Who has had the greatest influence on your political career, and why? In a grand scale, all the input from those I have interacted with in my community involvement, hearing all their stories and feelings toward Yuma. On a more personal level, my two daughters. With all those interactions and my two daughters in mind, my decisions in council need to take the following into consideration:
• Will it improve their lives in Yuma?
• Will it improve educational and employment opportunities?
• Will it provide more leisurely options?
• Will it help Yuma be safer?
• Will it place a financial burden on the taxpayers?
If you received a $1 million grant for use in Yuma specifically, what would you do with it and why? $1 million sounds like a lot but it only provides a key to start the engine for almost any project. I would need public input but some ideas:
• Developing infrastructure plans for restaurants, entertainment, or retail shops near the river.
• Reach out to local sport groups such as youth hockey, baseball or soccer and find ways to maximize the money to benefit the youth in various sports.
• Review equipment needs for departments that serve our residents.
• Review the needs of local children, can funds support anti-bullying programs or provide assistance for educational equipment or support any food programs
How would you propose to address the need for more affordable housing in Yuma? With the increase in costs to build, increase in interest rates and current prices of housing, this subject needs to combine the input of local builders, realtors and include anyone educated on subsidized housing. Affordable housing concerns need to not only address the needs our seniors and low-income community, but also middle-income families which are being priced out of the housing market. Government should not tell private entities how to run their business, but government does need to take the time to work together with private companies and utilize and combine resources to come to a resolution regarding affordable housing concerns.
What steps do you feel are necessary to take to address the shortage of water in the Colorado River? Fortunately, there are already individuals highly educated on the Colorado water issue that have been actively addressing this concern. I believe as a council member, I need to be in the front of the line with these individuals as they speak at the state or federal level on our behalf. With the input I have received from local farmers, families and businesses, I would wholeheartedly support all efforts to protect our water rights, even if it’s not in the city charter, I still see it as our responsibility.
Other than water and housing, what are the two biggest challenges facing Yumans, and how would you alleviate them? Considering that I am asking almost 100,000 residents of Yuma to vote for me in their early ballots or on Nov. 8th, and each one of them having their unique perspective of the needs of Yuma I will answer this way:
• Public Safety: Continuously meet with local law enforcement representatives from all agencies to assure Yuma and surrounding cities are meeting the needs of those that have dedicated their lives to protecting each resident of our communities.
• Competitiveness to attract new industries: We love our small-town feel, but we do need to attract industries that complement our community. I would utilize my relationships to understand why we are not attracting new industries and work with council and address any challenges presented
Why should Yumans vote for you? I have the honor of being endorsed by Yuma United Firefighters Association and Fraternal Order of Police. These endorsements do not come with any expectations other than the understanding that the safety of our residents needs to be at the forefront of all conversations.
A community cannot grow if its residents do not feel it is a safe environment for their families or businesses.
Any organization (or city government) must be assembled by a group of individuals with a common primary focus of assuring the organization stays on track in its purpose of serving those it was established to serve and to ensure it is effectively and efficiently managing its budget. Disagreements are a constant, but ultimately the group of individuals cannot allow conflicts to stagnate the organization’s growth and prevent it from serving its targeted audience. My desire to represent my fellow Yumans in public office does not originate from political aspirations but instead in assuring Yuma continuously improves its presence as an economically attractive and prosperous location.
With 24 years in finance, I have had the unique experience of sitting with Yuma families and business owners of our community, getting an intimate understanding of not only their financial needs but also how Yuma as a community allows them to provide for their families from a live, work and play perspective. My job requires daily conversations with Yuma families and business owners, giving me an up-to-date understanding of how federal, state, and local policies impact their families and businesses.
Let us not forget that the ultimate responsibility of a council member is to represent the residents of Yuma, not our own personal agendas.
I hope I’ve earned the trust and vote of the residents of Yuma. Thank you.