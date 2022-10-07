Editor’s Note: Arizona’s general election is Nov. 8. These candidates are three of the six running for the Yuma City Council. The three remaining candidates will appear in the Oct. 8 edition of the Sun. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Carol Smith
Age: 42
Office running for: Yuma City Council
Why are you running for political office? I am running for office to give back to our community. It is important to me that we have government leaders that are approachable, informed, engaged in our community and willing to listen to all the voices in Yuma. I see an opportunity to bring practical and reasonable approaches to improving our wonderful city. I can give a fresh perspective as a young professional with a commitment to the advancement of Yuma.
What is your vision and mission? We must be fiscally responsible and work toward results that benefit the city as a whole. It is essential to provide public safety and wellbeing to all the people who live, work and visit Yuma. Improving educational opportunities increases employment opportunities which in turn allows Yuma to prosper. With an available and transparent council, we can work towards achieving results that are determined by the residents of the city of Yuma.
What skills or experiences qualify you to serve in office? I have served as a governing board member on the Crane School Board, in a district of nearly 6,000 students. This experience allowed me to know the importance of being informed before walking into boardrooms, using worksessions wisely, and asking questions to ensure I had all the necessary information before making decisions. It was an opportunity to speak with many members of the community and be available for them to express their concerns and ideas because I had made a commitment to do so. Members of the school board have a wide range of responsibilities including approving budgets financed by taxes and making policy decisions that affect the entire district. My career as a registered nurse and now nurse educator has allowed me to see how closely nursing mirrors the political process. We assess, plan, implement and evaluate. I have strong communication, listening and negotiation skills. I love to engage others, build and lead teams – and ultimately I understand how successful teamwork drives transformative change.
How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process? I am a great listener! I have had many conversations throughout the campaign with residents who have approached me at the grocery store, the gym, city events, Cafecito ... they all want to share their thoughts and be heard. I understand how important that is. Returning emails and messages, encouraging others to attend city council meetings and speak at the call to the public, having an active social media presence and attending most every city event are all ways I can engage with the community. When people know that you will listen to them, they are more apt to share their thoughts, and I take that very seriously. All voices are important and we should be encouraging input as much as possible.
What are the top two goals you hope to achieve while in office? First and foremost I want to see public safety fully funded so that our first responders can safely and successfully do their job. This includes competitive wages and benefits and funding for adequate staffing. The fire department and police departments keep our city and residents safe and we rely on their departments heavily. It is of the utmost importance we look after them like they look after us. Second, I’d like to increase community engagement in local government. It is a measurable goal, and I think when people see someone like me that they can relate to – they will be more willing to participate and use their voice to help guide our decisions.
Who has had the greatest influence on your political career, and why? So many wonderful influences! I take away bits and pieces from every influential person in my life while on this political path. My parents taught me the importance of education and hard work, my teachers pushed me to do and be my best, other nurses who show love and compassion for all, my children who teach me patience and understanding, leaders in the school district that helped me learn while on the school board, and my girlfriends who believe in and support my ambitions. It would be tough to choose one – they are all important pieces in my political career.
If you received a $1 million grant for use in Yuma specifically, what would you do with it and why? I would like to see a robust pediatric drowning prevention program provided by the city. We have many community members passionate about this topic, and I know a community and city partnership would benefit from a $1 million grant. We can expand water safety courses and CPR training ensuring that our program could be available to all. Every child and family is worth it.
How would you propose to address the need for more affordable housing in Yuma? We are in one of the toughest housing markets. Rental and home prices have skyrocketed, and many families are struggling to find housing. The Housing Authority of the City of Yuma is going to be one of the experts in this realm, as they offer affordable housing programs, veterans supportive housing, etc. We need to listen to the experts on what we as a city need to do to make change. I think it would be a good idea to have an affordable housing committee with community stakeholders, where affordable housing is their sole focus. They can consider housing policy issues, advise City leadership and develop highest priorities.
What steps do you feel are necessary to take to address the shortage of water in the Colorado River? We need to really push education and information to the residents. The city has started a great water saving campaign, informing residents of easy fixes to help save water. I think the more people realize what a danger we are facing they will be more willing to engage in conservation. The residents need to be aware of our drought response plan. We must also keep relationships with leaders at the state level to ensure that Yuma’s water stays on the radar –the world depends on our agricultural industry.
Other than water and housing, what are the two biggest challenges facing Yumans, and how would you alleviate them? Fully staffed and funded public safety departments in relation to our city’s growth is a big challenge to Yuma. I learn so much from the presentations given at city council meetings. I think it would be very eye opening to most of our residents as it was to me. We need to fund their departments and stay proactive to ensure they can do their jobs safely. Another big challenge facing Yumans is limited local degree paths. The work being done by our local college and universities is incredible, and they are committed to helping students stay local, achieve the career path that suits them and increase our number of highly skilled workers. We need to continue to support their efforts.
Why should Yumans vote for you? I am relatable as a working parent, and my concerns are relevant. I was born and raised in Yuma and so I have a deep love for this community and no bigger desire than to see it continue to grow and prosper. I will always listen to others – and often learn something from others who think differently than I might. That’s a big take away I think – voting for someone who welcomes your input and is considerate of all schools of thought. A vote for Carol Smith can be your step in bringing back trust in government.