Name: Edward C. Thomas
Age: 57
Office running for: City Council
Why are you running for political office? I’m running because I believe our local government needs to address the issues and concerns of our police, dispatchers, and fire, to include pay and health insurance, and to address those same issues for our nonpublic safety personnel. Furthermore, we also need to address the issue of homelessness, which must be addressed immediately. Furthermore, I believe our local government needs to address the issues within our Finance Department, without pointing fingers, to find out how did we lose $20k of taxpayers’ money, as well as to double pay an agency.
What is your vision and mission? My vision and mission are the same: to be the council member of and for the people, in order to affect positive change for the betterment of our great city, while at the same time utilizing our citizens’ taxpayer dollars wisely and effectively.
What skills or experiences qualify you to serve in office? I am thankful to have previously been on council for eight years total, with one year serving as Deputy Mayor. Moreover, after serving in the military I’ve learned how to work with others regardless of race, religion, age, political party, or background, and staying true to my core values, beliefs, and morals.
How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process? Should God bless us to get elected, I will hold at a minimum, quarterly Meet & Greet meetings. On matters of utmost importance I will hold a Meet & Greet throughout the decision-making process the council will be involved with, in order to share and hear the concerns and thoughts of our citizens.
What are the top two goals you hope to achieve while in office? Address the pay issues of dispatchers, and fire, to include pay and health insurance, and to address those same issues for our nonpublic safety personnel. Furthermore, address the issue of homelessness within our city.
Who has had the greatest influence on your political career, and why? In addition to spending time in prayer and asking God for His wisdom, knowledge, and understanding, are Jerry Stuart, Paul Johnson, Leslie McClendon, Mayor Douglas Nicholls, Karen Watts, and Russell McCloud, who have all provided me with sage and very useful advice which allowed me to see things in an entirely different yet important manner.
If you received a $1 million grant for use in Yuma specifically, what would you do with it and why? I’d like for our local government to use the grant money to assist with summer programs for our local youth, work with our local churches to assist with addressing homelessness, and to assist our local nonprofits as they help address homelessness, and provide other important services to our communities.
How would you propose to address the need for more affordable housing in Yuma? Our local government can’t build homes or apartments. However, our city can provide incentives to developers to entice them to build homes and apartments. If you recall the Mesa Heights Apartments, land provided by the local government and the developer constructed a beautiful apartment complex. I think the Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area (NSRA) is an excellent strategy and will go a long way to address this issue.
Also, an Affordable Housing Task Force or Commission, made up of volunteers, and working with the Yuma Housing Authority, as a balance, would work well for our city.
What steps do you feel are necessary to take to address the shortage of water in the Colorado River? Should God allow us to get elected, I’d work with Wade Noble on this issue, and when possible, attend meetings with him to show that our local government is not only concerned, but we’re serious about our water issues. Accordingly, as a locally elected leader, I’d work with Wade and other organizations, to not only attend meetings, but speak at those meetings, and other programs, to show that Yuma, AZ, is serious and we will not let anyone take or steal our water rights, which are also the oldest in our state.
Other than water and housing, what are the two biggest challenges facing Yumans, and how would you alleviate them? Inflation and homelessness. Our local government must do all it can to keep taxes as low as possible and spend on a must-need basis, while working with GYDEC to bring in businesses that will help our city prosper. I also believe that our local government should work with our local churches to address homelessness. I believe homelessness is an issue that goes beyond ordinances and policies, and that Jesus is the only One who can address and transcend this issue. No government can legislate the issues of the heart and mind of man, only Jesus can handle this issue.
Why should Yumans vote for you? I believe that in a time when our elected officials from our local cities to Congress, are chameleons, in order to fit in, we need someone on our local government who is not afraid to say, “right” is right, and “wrong” is wrong. We also need someone who knows how our local political system works, and can apply God and politics together, to lead and represent our city, as we prepare for the future. If this is what our citizens believe, then Edward C. Thomas, is the only one to vote for. God bless our great city, each of you, and our great country.