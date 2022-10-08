Editor’s Note: Arizona’s general election is Nov. 8. These candidates are three of the six running for the Yuma City Council. The three remaining candidates appeared in the Oct. 7 edition of the Sun. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Gary Knight
Age: 75
Office running for: Yuma City Council
Why are you running for political office? What is your vision and mission? Being a Yuma native, I love this city and I have enjoyed being the people’s representative and voice in city government. My vision is simple and that is; when I leave office, the City will hopefully be better than when I first took office in 2014, and my mission has always been to serve the people of Yuma to the best of my ability.
What skills or experiences qualify you to serve in office? I came to this office in 2014 with 32 years of private sector experience, owning and operating a successful business but that pales in comparison to the nine years of experience that I now have serving in the position of City Councilmember. The knowledge I have gained about the operation of city government is invaluable going forward and doing this job. I have a working relationship with many contacts including our county supervisors, state and federal legislators and senators as well as ADOT and other agencies the City works with.
How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process? Since I’m retired, I’m a full time Councilmember with an open-door policy. I can be reached at my office in City Hall every afternoon unless I am attending a meeting. I can be emailed from the City’s website and I will reply. I also am available for appointments to meet outside of City Hall if preferred. I pride myself in being available to hear anyone’s concerns or suggestions.
What are the top two goals you hope to achieve while in office? I will probably be accused of not being able to count because I’ve listed three goals. My first goal is to once and for all fix the pay for our public safety personnel so that we are in the top five of the cities where we compare salaries. We adopted their step plan and salaries in 2018 but with Covid we got behind again. We were able to fix their insolvent Retirement System (PSPRS) by bonding the debt, reducing the interest rate by more than 5% and saving the taxpayers $73 million over the life of the bonds which was finalized this year. Now we can use some of these savings to fix their pay scale with sustainable revenue. This should go a long way toward improving recruitment and retention.
I would like to see the completion of the widening of US 95 to YPG. That has been a big priority for me since I sit on the Executive Board of YMPO and the State Transportation Board. The safety of our residents that work at YPG as well as everyone that has to travel on US 95 is of utmost importance. Work is almost finished on phase one and phase two is ready to begin.
I would also like to see the East Mesa Community Park, which I have been a nine-year advocate for, finally come to fruition. Approval of the final design for phase one’s 11.5 acres is on the Oct. 5 agenda and construction is due to start soon after with a 400-day projected completion.
Who has had the greatest influence on your political career, and why? I guess I would have to say my maternal grandfather, M.A. Gray. He served in the Arizona state legislature in the late ‘30s and I’ve always looked up to him and respected his service to the State of Arizona.
If you received a $1 million grant for use in Yuma specifically, what would you do with it and why? The first thing you have to realize, this is one-time revenue, so you don’t want to use it for anything that would require additional funding in future budgets. It should be used for one-time projects that are one and done. That being said, I would use the million-dollar grant to make the needed repairs and improvements to Kennedy Pool. Yuma does not have enough swimming pools for our kids to practice and compete in diving and swimming sports.
How would you propose to address the need for more affordable housing in Yuma? We are expanding the very successful In-fill District to include more area where infrastructure already exists. This will lower fees and other costs to landowners and developers without lowering the quality of the housing. We are also increasing density with more zoning for medium and high-density projects in the appropriate places. The City does not build housing, but we have incentivized affordable housing like the Mesa Heights Apartments on Arizona Avenue where the City was able to donate land for construction. We can look to do more of that. It has been suggested that Council create a new volunteer citizen board to address affordable housing and I’m recommending we do that.
What steps do you feel are necessary to take to address the shortage of water in the Colorado River? The City already uses less water from the Colorado River than our allocation, even with continued growth, which means we are already doing a pretty good job of conserving water but we can always do better. The City has a drought contingency plan which when implemented will move us through voluntary measures to mandatory measures if the drought worsens. Right now, our drinking water comes from a combination of river water and groundwater (wells). It is more expensive to make the well water potable due to the high mineral content, but we are able to do that. If the amount of water that we take from the river is reduced, we can supplement that with additional well water. Yuma is fortunate because of our location on the river, we have one of the largest aquifers (underground water supply) on the river.
Other than water and housing, what are the two biggest challenges facing Yumans, and how would you alleviate them? There actually are several. The first would be recruitment and retention of our public safety personnel and I addressed that challenge in a previous question.
Another huge challenge is the cost of healthcare in Yuma compared to the Phoenix area. I reached out to Yuma Regional Medical Center and we are starting discussions with the City and YRMC staff to see if we can find some solutions to the lack of competitive pricing. The first meeting is this month.
We need a larger share of the HURF funds annually in order to maintain our streets and roads. I am addressing that with ADOT in my role as Vice Chair of the State Transportation Board. I will be the Chairman next year and together with Representative Tim Dunn we’ve been able to increase funding for US 95, but we still need more for our local streets and I’m constantly working on that. He and I are looking to find and propose to the legislature, a dedicated revenue source that would supplement HURF but come from an existing tax, not a new tax.
Why should Yumans vote for you? I am a full time Councilmember and I have the experience that comes with having done this job for the past nine years, and there is no substitute for experience. If re-elected I will be the Chairman of the YMPO Executive board on the City’s behalf. I will also be the Chairman of the State Transportation Board next year. I am available to meet with any resident that has City questions or concerns. We’ve tried to keep property taxes low and the property tax rate for 2022 is lower than it was when I took office in 2018. I work for the residents of Yuma to improve the quality of life and make Yuma a better place to live.