Editor’s Note: Arizona’s general election is Nov. 8. These candidates are three of the six running for the Yuma City Council. The three remaining candidates will appear in the Oct. 8 edition of the Sun. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Nicolle B Wilkinson
Age: 53
Office running for: Yuma City Council
Why are you running for political office? What is your vision and mission? When I announced my candidacy last September, at that time I was only aware of one other candidate and that being the only incumbent. I was not aware of anyone else in the community stepping up to serve and fill the other 2 seats being vacated by Karen Watts or Leslie McClendon. Knowing I have the qualifications to serve, I decided to offer to serve my community again as I did when I served on STEDY. I was also very disturbed by the Constitutional violations during the pandemic and wanted to step up to protect our rights. My vision is to serve our community to ensure its continued success, rebuild the depth of staff experience and talent at city hall following the dozens of vacated positions over the past 2 years, resolve the recruitment and retention issues in all departments but specifically within YPD, and reinvigorate economic development so Yuma can continue being an amazing place to raise our children.
What skills or experiences qualify you to serve in office? First and foremost as a 30-year resident, I love Yuma and want to support our city’s success. In spite of numerous opportunities to relocate because of my construction job, I chose to commute instead so that I could live in Yuma. Secondly I have a servant leader’s heart. I want to serve our community where I am qualified, where I see a need, and I am well qualified in this instance. As a former assistant division head for the largest public works agency in the US, I have personally managed budgets larger than Yuma’s. As a licensed architect and certified construction manager, I am the only candidate who has actually executed the city’s building code and zoning ordinance so I am well versed in those. I have more experience than any other candidate and most of the city’s staff in construction procurement and management, something the city frequently and regularly does and something council regularly reviews and approves. And having previously served as an elected official for STEDY and having served on numerous community boards, I understand how our city’s form of government functions.
How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process? In speaking with Yumans, depending on age, there is a broad range of preferences for communication methods. Some have requested more data on the city’s web site. Others prefer in-person town hall meetings. So I will use a variety of forms of communication in seeking public input including face-to-face and social media.
What are the top two goals you hope to achieve while in office? 1) Police recruitment and retention is our top priority. I am the only candidate calling to complete an anonymous organizational climate study with the police department to find the best ways to resolve their recruitment and retention issues and provide them with more mental health advocacy. 2) Secondly we need to review the budget for opportunities to reduce waste and redundancy that isn’t best serving our community in order to accomplish our priorities of improving the YPD’s salaries and fixing our roads.
Who has had the greatest influence on your political career, and why? I greatly admire Kellyanne Conway. She is extremely intelligent, tells it like it is which is rare for public officials, and gets things done. Like her I speak plainly, I don’t beat around the bush, I call a spade a spade, and I say the difficult things politicians don’t want to say but the things our community needs to have said on their behalf.
If you received a $1 million grant for use in Yuma specifically, what would you do with it and why? I would use those funds to accomplish several different things including:
• paying for the anonymous organizational climate study I have called for to find out why YPD cannot meet recruiting needs and why officers keep leaving Yuma
• Paying for mental health advocacy for our 1st responders as they themselves have requested
• Getting more of our roads fixed
How would you propose to address the need for more affordable housing in Yuma? HACY is doing an amazing job of this. Projects such as the apartments on Arizona Avenue have really established a high bar to revitalizing our neighborhoods and providing affordable housing. I would encourage more projects like that. Recruiting economic development with good paying jobs is another way to accommodate this.
What steps do you feel are necessary to take to address the shortage of water in the Colorado River? This is primarily a state issue with Tim Dunn already leading this effort. On a city level, I am the only city council candidate qualified to, or calling to review our building and zoning codes to look for other ways we can encourage water usage reductions to protect our ag community. In both commercial and residential we need to review the landscaping requirements and permitted plants to support this effort.
Other than water and housing, what are the two biggest challenges facing Yumans, and how would you alleviate them? Again police recruitment and retention is the number 1 challenge we need to resolve. We need to complete an anonymous survey to find out the real causes behind this problem as pay is not the only cause. As part of this we need to support mental health advocacy for our 1st responders. My second concern is if the 2% extension does not pass, whomever is elected to city council is going to have very difficult budget decisions to make that will affect our entire community in a negative way. We need to look at our priorities in the budget. We also need to do a better job informing and educating the public about these issues because there is a ton of misinformation about really basic issues in our community from hospitality tax and what it is and who pays for it to grants and what they can be used for.
Why should Yumans vote for you? It is extremely important to note that, with the exception of only 2 other candidates, I have no conflicts of interest as I work for a consultant to the federal government. In other words I don’t have to scratch anybody’s back in Yuma and can be objective for the community in my decision making. Additionally I AM THE ONLY YUMA CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE WHO:
• Has called for an Organizational Climate Study to resolve Yuma Police Department recruiting & retention issues and determine the best way to support a pay increase
• Has called to review water saving measures that can be incorporated into the city building and zoning codes to protect our Ag community
• Has committed to donating 100% of her council salary to local charities
• Has called to eliminate the redundant & wasteful 2nd deputy city manager position and reallocate that money to support law enforcement mental health
• Has personally managed budgets over $500 million (larger than Yuma’s)