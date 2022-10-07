Editor’s Note: Arizona’s general election is Nov. 8. These candidates are three of the six running for the Yuma City Council. The three remaining candidates will appear in the Oct. 8 edition of the Sun. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Robert (Bobby) Scarborough
Age: 55
Office Running For: Yuma City Council
Why are you running for political office? As an elected member of the Yuma City Council, I will be in a position to work with the community to actively preserve our historic individual rights. America was founded on the radical principals of private property, individual rights, and individual liberties. Those rights are being systematically eroded and dramatically removed. Look at the once-prosperous City of Portland to see what happens when the leftist ideologues, opposed to American individual rights of life, liberty, and self-determination, have the majority in city governance. I am running for office because I seek to preserve a way of life that is being attacked all over America.
What is your vision and mission? I want a City that respects the rights of the individual, a City that is as careful with the public purse as ordinary budget-minded families are careful with their individual family expenditures.
What skills or experiences qualify you to serve in office? I partnered on my first company at 15 years old, hired my first employee at 16 years old, and put myself through ASU while running our agricultural application business. I am now in the grocery business; our family business employs 20 full time year around employees, the longest has been with us for over 20 years. Running our retail stores has given me invaluable insights into budgeting long and short term, employee relations, purchasing, and so many other facets it takes to make a business run. I have also served on the Freedom Library board for over six years, completing both the economics and constitution classes offered. This courses of study have greatly expanded my understanding of how government works – or, should I say, is supposed to work.
How do you plan to involve residents in your decision-making process? It’s important to listen to all sides and look at the questions from all angles to have the best decision-making opportunity. I plan on being the most accessible council member that Yuma has ever had. As I am in retail, I will always be available to meet with constituents: the door is always open at our store, and I can be found working one of the store fronts most any day of the week. Talking with customers is one of the great joys of our retail establishment; I have made many great friends over the years, and I never tire of seeing them in the store. If elected, I will post a weekly schedule of where I will be, or a constituent can simply call and set up an appointment with me. This holds true before the election as well. The only way to involve constituents is by physically meeting with them and – most importantly – actively listening to them voice their concerns.
What are the top two goals you hope to achieve while in office? #1 Top-tier goal … I am committed to working to get Yuma back on a sound financial footing. We will only do this by elimination of wasteful spending. I will advocate for Zero-Based Budgeting to help achieve this goal. Whereas, at one time, Yuma carried a rainy day fund in the tens of millions, that cushion has shrunk down to almost nothing. Years of reckless spending and mismanagement of public funds have used up our rainy day fund and put us in the outrageously unhealthy financial position where the hospitality tax (two percent tax on expenditures at hotels, bars, and restaurants) is urgently needed for the survival of the City of Yuma. We hear urgent dire cries from the tax-and-spend crowd in Yuma government warning that, if Prop 417 fails to pass and the hospitality tax is not renewed, City parks will all close and that winter visitors will stop coming to Yuma if the City does not fete them with festivals and street “art”! No one with a shred of common sense would fall for that argument. If, as tax-and-spend proponents of Prop 417 claim, loss of this relatively paltry amount of revenue can sink Yuma financially, we are in a world of hurt already! Looking forward, dark storm clouds (inflation, recession, and other economic assaults) are massing on the horizon. Prudent businessmen such as myself know that you cannot tax yourself out of looming insolvency.
#2 Top-tier goal … I am committed to fighting tooth and nail that we never again close businesses and public spaces like libraries, never again force people to cover their faces with worthless masks (symbols of servitude), and never again fall sway to similar draconian measures springing from both the Federal and State governments. The answer is nullification – or “Just Say NO”! I will uphold the rights of Yumans to live in a city that refuses to enforce laws that are contrary to our cherished individual rights. Never forget is was the local New Orleans Police Superintendent that ordered all firearms to be confiscated from the residents in New Orleans during hurricane Katrina. On my watch, that would not happen here.
Who has had the greatest influence on your political career, and why? My granddad, my dad, and Dr. Ron Paul: the smartest three people I have ever had the pleasure of learning from. From them, I learned ethical behavior: doing the right thing even when it might be much easier to do the wrong thing.
If you received a $1 million grant for use in Yuma specifically, what would you do with it and why? I would donate it all to Desert Hills Golf Course – but with serious strings attached. I am an avid golfer: I have golfed every course in Yuma, and our muni is the premier course as far as I am concerned. The stellar attributes Desert Hills Golf Course are many: the beautiful views, the difficulty of play, and the loyal long-term staff and patrons make it my favorite course in Yuma (and that includes private courses). I have been critical in the past of Desert Hills Golf Course, believing that the golf course loses up to one million dollars yearly. In fact, I am on record as having floated the possibility of privatizing Desert Hills Golf Course in anticipation of tough budget times ahead, afraid that the general public which does not play golf will eventually tire of the deficits. However, I have since seen the bottom line and have learned that Desert Hills Golf Course does indeed make money – however, the City uses income generated by Desert Hills Golf Course for many things that have nothing to do with the course (sort of like the way Washington has for decades been raiding the Social Security “trust fund”). Last winter, I was able to play only a couple rounds at Desert Hills Golf Course, but the times I was there it was packed, which observation validates the fact that it is indeed making money (at least covering the cost of the operation). It is only a shell-game (robbing Peter to pay Paul) which makes it appear that Desert Hills Golf Course is a money sink. As a Member of the Yuma City Council, I will actively work to remove Desert Hills from the Enterprise Fund and allow it to stand on its own feet and pay its own way (as it would now, if only its income were not being raided). If, after separating from the Enterprise Fund, Desert Hills Golf Course generated excess funds above-and-beyond the amount needed for expenses, I would ask them to donate some of those funds to place pickleball courts in the proposed park in East Yuma. Parks that everyone can use constitute a legitimate use of public resources, and there is enough money for that ... without renewing Prop 417 and taxing ourselves into oblivion.
How would you propose to address the need for more affordable housing in Yuma? The very worst thing we can do is to look to the government to fix this. The more free government housing we offer, the more we wind up looking like the very cities that people are fleeing from. Private investment, private charity, and keeping government costs and regulations to an absolute minimum are the tried-and-true answers to keeping the lower end of the housing market affordable. We should also look to reducing and some day eliminating the crushing impact development fees. I am a proponent of developers paying whatever the actual connection cost is, but the impact fees are simply wealth transfer from new home buyers to whatever the current pet project of council is. This is unfair and unacceptable. If the people of Yuma knew this was business-as-usual, they would demand changes.
What steps do you feel are necessary to take to address the shortage of water in the Colorado River? It goes without saying that we should all do our best to conserve this precious resource which has enabled the desert to bloom with fields, parks, and golf courses! It surely wouldn’t hurt us as individuals to pray for a super big snow pack (key to replenishing our lakes and reservoirs). That said, as Member of the Yuma City Council, I will actively lobby to ensure that Yuma gets our allotted water rights.
Other than water and housing, what are the two biggest challenges facing Yumans, and how would you alleviate them? #1. If we are not careful, we are going to Californify our Yuma. I am committed to fighting against this trend by always voting for sound fiscal policies. There are certain things we must do properly as a City: funding public safety and maintaining our park system are two examples. I promise to fight against the tax-and-spend money-pit boondoggles like the past PAAC and the proposed Multi Modal Transportation Center (which would only continually create financial burdens for decades to come).
#2. Our community hospital has drastically increased the price of local health care by buying the surrounding medical practices and creating virtual monopolies. While the City Council has no say over how the hospital is run, I promise to use my position as elected Member of Yuma City Council to encourage citizens to get involved with the workings of the Hospital District Boards. I firmly believe that we citizens must get behind the Hospital District Board and encourage the Board Members to use the power they have to oust all of the current operating board and start with a new slate, one responsible to the public and to sound fiscal policy.
Why should Yumans vote for you? I am not now and never have been a politician. I stand on a bedrock of sound conservative policy, rooted in the Bill of Rights. I will always vote according to those principles. I will not bend to the whims of the moment, especially those which attack our age-old individual freedoms. You can always count on me to hold true to these principles and to vote accordingly.