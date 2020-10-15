Name: Mark Martinez
Age: 54
Office running for: Yuma County Sheriff
Political experience: None
Family: A beautiful wife, Esther, three children Mark John and Mishell (spouse), daughter Janella and Isaac (spouse), and son, Johnathan, all of whom I am proud of.
Four grandchildren: Makaela, Mark John, Legend and Bowie.
What is your background?
I am a 5th generation Yuman. In 1976, my father and mother, John and Irene Martinez, were able to purchase a home in the Donavan Estates commonly known as the “Lanes.” This is where I grew up with my six siblings: four sisters and two brothers. My parents were humble hard-working people. My father worked in the restaurant industry sometimes working two to three jobs at a time to make ends meet. My mother worked in the laundry industry while raising all of us children, instilling discipline and God in our lives. This taught me a strong work ethic and integrity along with love and appreciation for family and above all keeping God in our lives.
What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I retired as a Captain with the Sheriff’s Office after 32 years of service.
I am experienced in both the detention and patrol bureaus.
In 1987 I started my career with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer and was promoted through the ranks within the detention bureau and supervised all areas within the jail. I also worked special duty areas to include the Admitting and Classification Sections and served as a Team Leader for the RISC team. (Respond, Identify, Subdue and Control team). My last assignment within the Detention Bureau was the Detention Academy Director.
I returned to the Detention bureau as the Detention Commander from 2008-2014 and 2017-2020.
In 1998 I transitioned to patrol and was promoted to the rank of deputy and held many positions with the Patrol Bureau. I have worked as an investigator in Office of Professional Responsibility (commonly known as internal affairs), Methamphetamine Enforcement team. I was promoted to Patrol Sergeant and led a Patrol Squad and later as the Street Team Leader with the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force.
May 21, 2008, I was presented with the Sunrise Optimist Club Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award. I served as the Jail Commander until November 2014, when I transitioned back to the Patrol Bureau and assumed command of all law enforcement operations until January 2017. I then transition back to the Detention Bureau as the Jail Commander. On January 31, 2020, I retired after 32 years of service.
Throughout my career as an Army soldier, I have held many leadership positions within a Military Police Company, from Team Leader to Company First Sergeant, deploying twice to a combat theater, 1990-1991 Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004.
If elected, what is your first priority?
- Meet with the Community Leadership to include but not limited to the Mayors of Yuma County, Civic Organizations and the Chiefs of the Various LE Agencies and discuss the changes they would like to see.
- Meet with all the Sheriff’s Office personnel and create an atmosphere of change, review policy and procedures along with the training curriculums to name a few.
- Meet with the Board of Supervisors and the County Administrator.
- Review Deputy and Detention Officer Pay. We need new leadership to get a fair pay plan that rewards our law enforcement. I am the candidate who can get it done and not just talk about it.
- Seek to improve response time through greater allocation of resources to property crimes.
- Devote more resources to investigation of crimes with child victims and allocate more resources to supervision and enforcement over registered sex offenders. Demand tougher sentences and greater accountability once those cases are charged.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I have experience working and supervising in both the Detention Center and the Patrol bureau. This experience allows me the ability to relate and understand the concerns of the personnel in both.
With extensive leadership training and experience within the Sheriff’s office and the Military, I’ve learned that the higher one promotes further away from the personnel actually doing the job and the importance of maintaining communication with them, it is important to solicit their input as well as the leadership. Without this trait, you are leading blindly and misinformed of what is really going on.
I consider myself a good communicator and better listener.
I love and cherish Yuma County and whether elected or not, I plan on serving Yuma County from San Luis to Dateland every day in most effective way possible. I am a people person, I want to know the people of Yuma County and I want the people of Yuma County to know me.
I believe it important to run for reelection every day I’m in office.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
It is hard to determine one challenge amongst all the challenges we face today.
The elections in November on a local, state, and national level are a big challenge for every citizen today. We want change, positive change, change for the better not only for our livelihood but also our county and nation.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
I mentioned earlier that I am a people person, I feel that is it important to get out into the community and hear the concerns of the people of Yuma County and to give them a voice to be heard and to respond to their concerns. Without having an answer, people will develop their own answers and perceptions and people’s perception is their reality.
It is just as important to give the sheriffs office personnel a voice to be heard, to hear and respond to their concerns also. I feel this is definitely lacking within the sheriffs office today. Pay is important to all of us but I believe it is just as important if not more, to enjoy coming to work every day.