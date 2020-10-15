Name: Leon N. Wilmot
Age: 57
Office running for: Yuma County Sheriff
Political experience: I am honored to have been elected by the citizens of Yuma County and served two terms as their Sheriff. This has enabled me to be their voice in legislative matters at the state level either for or against issues that would impact our community. I have also been able to bring a voice of the border community to the administration in Washington, D.C., to educate them on the geographic challenges and needs of our community, which in turn has enabled us to bring fiscal grant dollars and resources back to Yuma County.
Family: Wife, Ruth
Please describe your platform.
• Continue to serve the citizens of Yuma County and our nation with integrity, dedication and honor.
• Continue to solicit additional funding to put more deputies on the street without burdening local taxpayers and keeping taxes down.
• Continue to save the taxpayers money by being fiscally responsible.
• Continue to work with local, state and federal partners to secure our border from the criminal element.
• Continuing to partner with the County School District Grants Manager to assist them with applying for full time School Resource Officers in our schools.
• Continue collaborative efforts between the various state, local and federal law enforcement agencies in order to maximize effectiveness.
• Continue our current collaboration with the court system to bring a veterans court program to Yuma County to help our veterans who are dealing with challenges and provide them a positive resource program to keep them out of the criminal justice system and our facility.
• Educate our Legislature on the importance of addressing mental health issues in our state. In particular, the need for more resources for mental health organizations for the continuity of care to prevent self-medication and reduce recidivism in our jails.
• Implement an educational video and information resource series for parents, to give them tools to help with such things as what to look for to prevent and educate their children on not only the dangers of drug use, but also on how it can impact their futures, and how to avoid being exploited by the criminal element.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I bring to the community 35 years of law enforcement and leadership experience with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, of which the last 8 years have been as your Sheriff.
My time in service with the Sheriff’s Office qualifies me as the only candidate with the unique background, understanding and experience to take the Sheriff’s Office to the next level of service to this community. The future of law enforcement depends on the understanding of criminal and public administrative issues, the political, legal and social environments of policing, and advanced technical issues which govern our society for which we are responsible. I have the knowledge, experience, leadership skills and ability needed to manage a complex and professional law enforcement organization that is dedicated to the community’s needs.
Following are a few accomplishments to highlight some of our success since elected into office.
• Turning budgeted monies back to the Board of Supervisor (and the tax payers) through strict financial accountability.
• A decrease in major crime cases by 70 percent. This was accomplish by increasing patrols in high-risk communities and business districts, and by helping citizens to establish effective neighborhood watch programs.
• Addressing the pay inequities for Deputies, Detention Officers, Dispatchers, and other Sheriff’s Office staff which has proven to increase retention of personnel. And was able to obtain Hazard pay for the deputies and detention officers.
• Addressing crime issues and trends in our community. While statistics have shown that violent crime is down in Yuma County, we continue to look at innovative ways to address the crime trends of the criminal element. One of those accomplishments was educating our Department of Homeland Security (DHS) counterparts in Washington, D.C. on the lack of resources to rural border communities. As a result, we were able to obtain a full time DHS funded Intel officer position for our agency to work on crime mapping, thereby providing deputies the most up to date crime analysis data so they can proactively patrol those areas to deter the criminal element.
• Getting deputies into county schools as resource officers during their normal patrol shifts to build trust and foster relationships with the youth in our community. These deputies are building the bridges of communication with our youth and educating them on responsible conduct, as well as the dangers of drugs and violence. These deputies also participate in school fairs, conduct bicycle safety rodeos, and partner with community groups such as the Yuma Masonic Lodge for the “Bikes for Books” program.
• Putting more deputies out on the street. The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau currently has 94 deputies compared to the 85 deputy positions a decade ago. We were able to accomplish this by working closely with the Board of Supervisors and also funding some additional positions through grants.
• Saving taxpayers money by focusing on bringing in programs through the use of innovative grants. With an annual budget of nearly $40 million, being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers has always been a priority for me. I am very proud that the Sheriff’s Office continues to operate within our budget and that we have been able to return money back to the county general fund. It is incumbent upon us to make sure we are being the best stewards that we can be, and to make sure that we stay within our budget, while still providing the best quality service and response to those we serve.
• Providing employees an opportunity to seek advanced educational degrees. We have been able to address the shortage of deputies by sponsoring and paying for detention officers to attend the Arizona Western College Law Enforcement Training Academy. It’s an investment in our employees and win-win for our office and the community. Not only are those detention officers earning college credits to further their education, but once they graduate the academy, they can become certified peace officers for the same agency they have been working for and in the community where they have lived.
• Upgrades in technology and security in the jail. We have added security equipment in the detention center to prevent narcotics and contraband from being introduced into the jail.
• Drug Court: Working with the courts, we have been able to reduce inmate population with the Drug Court and Mental Health Court.
• Military Affairs Committee: As a member of the Yuma County Chamber Of Commerce, the Sheriff’s Office became involved with the Military Affairs Committee. This committee brings together all of the various veteran organizations. Those resources are then provided not only to our veteran employees, but also to veterans who are incarcerated in order to provide them with programs and resources to keep them from returning to our facility.
• Full-Time Law Enforcement Academy in Yuma: Through our multi-agency partnership with the Arizona Western College we were able to bring a full-time law enforcement academy to Yuma. Not only does this save tax payer monies, but the academy also brings in cadets from other Arizona counties to an academy tailored to rural community based law enforcement.
If elected, what is your first priority? All of my platform promises have been and continue to be my priority.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I am the only candidate that has been time tested and proven in overseeing all the operations that are the responsibility of the Sheriff.
As the Sheriff of Yuma County, I have and continue to be focused on:
• Ensuring the safety of the most vulnerable amongst us by providing a high profile presence of law enforcement professionals in your neighborhoods.
• Implementing more youth programs that build bridges to our next generation and opens lines of communication and cooperation to our future leaders.
• Continuing collaborative efforts between the various law enforcement agencies.
• Continuing to solicit additional funding to increase patrol without burdening local tax payers and keeping taxes down.
I am involved in many local community boards and organizations, both professionally and personally, so I know much of what is going on in the community on a variety of levels.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
With our community dealing with the coronavirus, there has been little attention given to the ongoing opioid crisis in Yuma County. We continue to see almost daily dispatches from local law enforcement to an overdose situation, which unfortunately has claimed over 47 lives this year, with the ages ranging from 15 to 66. Mental health continuity of care is also a significant issue for Yuma County and needs to be addressed by our legislatures.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
As the elected Sheriff, I am already focusing on creating educational programs to provide parents and the community some tools to help recognize the signs and symptoms of drug use, not from a law enforcement officer viewpoint, but from those whose lives have been impacted by these harmful narcotics. Our goal is to help prevent the loss of another innocent life and to give resources to those who are trying to help a family member or friend get the help that they need. On the mental health side, Sheriffs are educating our elected lawmakers as well as the Arizona governor on the importance of addressing a long neglected subject of programs to help with the continuity of care for those released from jails after they have been rehabilitated.