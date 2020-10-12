Name: Rep. Dr. Gerae Peten
Age: 72
Office running for: State Representative – LD4
Political experience: An incumbent entering my second Legislative Session.
Family: Two grown sons and 8 grandchildren.
Please describe your platform.
Striving for equity and equality for all in education, jobs, healthcare, and racial justice.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I am a lifelong educator beginning as a teacher, assistant principal, K-12 principal, school construction manager and retired as a school superintendent.
I can relate to the struggles of the unskilled worker or the college graduate, the administrator wrestling with a budget or even the electrician trying to deal with new city codes. NOW is the time for me to capitalize on my experience and education to benefit the COMMUNITY.
If elected, what is your first priority?
EDUCATION is my top priority along with quality of life initiatives such as: democratic participation, access to healthcare, a safe and clean environment, living wage jobs, affordable housing and reducing mass incarceration. I would love to be a part of making Arizona Number 1 in Education, NOT Incarceration.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I bring honesty and integrity to the issues within my district which include water policy, roads and infrastructure and stable employment. I currently serve on the Education, Land and Agriculture, and State and International Affairs committees in the House. I possess the credentials, experience and a commitment to legislate changes that will improve the quality of life for all.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
Water ... adequacy, access and sustainability
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
Work relentlessly to enact changes for the better with Water ... adequacy, access and sustainability