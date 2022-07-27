Editor’s Note: Arizona’s primary election is Aug. 2. There are several candidates running for office, including Shiry Sapir and Tom Horne, who are running as Republicans for the office of Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction. The
Office running for: Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction
Political experience: none
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat? I served in the Israeli army supporting bereaved families. I have a real estate investment company in Scottsdale and I am a general contractor. We need someone with business experience to manage the huge budget for education. I am also a mother of three who knows the difference between good and bad. We need people who will put our children first and not political activists in this office.
Why are you running for this office? Because I don’t trust politicians and educators who brought us to this place to fix the problems we have in education. Our children are behind, they are uneducated, they are depressed and confused. We need strong leadership to reform a failing system. I have 3 young children, and I want to ensure they have the America we know and love. I want to make sure they have bright futures and are not indoctrinated. It all begins with education.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents? I believe the education system is a one size fits all and it does not do justice to your community. I believe we can up the standards and help your children excel. Yuma has a unique problem with children coming from Mexico every day and participating in the Yuma schools. This may put in disadvantage kids from Yuma because funding is being taken away from them and they may have a lot of non-English speakers in the classroom. We will need to support your schools.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that? We will address the schools and demand accountability as to the verification policies of who is the resident of Yuma, as well as help with directing more teachers to schools so you have smaller classrooms.
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues? We need to talk and keep conversations going. We can’t silence each other. Controversial issues mean that there is a disagreement, but it doesn’t mean you can’t bridge those gaps or find solutions that will satisfy all, maybe not 100%, but life is about compromise. I will not shy away from speaking boldly about issues, and will always listen to the people so their voices are heard.