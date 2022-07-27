Editor’s Note: Arizona’s primary election is Aug. 2. There are several candidates running for office, including Shiry Sapir and Tom Horne, who are running as Republicans for the office of Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction. The
Office running for: Republican for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction
Political experience: 24 years on the school board of Arizona’s then third largest district, 10 years as President. 4 years in the legislature as chair of the academic accountability committee. 2003-2011 Arizona Superintendent of Schools. 2011 to 2015, Arizona Attorney General.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat? Harvard BA magna cum laude; Harvard Law School with honors. Former teacher of legal writing, ASU Law School. Attorney in private practice when not in public office. I am qualified for this seat because when I left office as Superintendent of Schools, Arizona students scored above the national average in the SAT test, a national test that states cannot manipulate. Since then, the focus by leadership has declined and as a result test scores have declined. I can get the state back on track to academic success.
Why are you running for this office? My friends say that having been Attorney General, I am going backward by running for Superintendent of Schools again. My response is that the biggest problems are in our schools, and that is what I want to work on.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents? For Yuma as for the rest of the state, academics have declined because of lack of leadership focus on academics, and diversion to collateral issues like critical race theory, obsession with race and sexuality, and other collateral matters. We need to get those things out of our schools, teach students that we are all individuals, entitled to be treated as individuals, that race and sexuality are irrelevant and have no business in our schools.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that? focus on academics; get race and sexuality out of our schools, be sure students learning English are in English immersion, bring renewed focus on discipline in the classroom, champion transparency and parental choice, hold districts accountable for low test scores, create incentives for students to excel.
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues? Careful deliberation, listen to all sides, but then be willing to fight once the best solution for students becomes clear.