Editor’s Note: Election Day is Nov. 3. There are several candidates running for office, including Mark Reeves and Nathaniel Sorenson, who are running for Superior Court Judge Division 1. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Mark Reeves
Office: Superior Court Judge, Div. 1
Political experience: Judges are ethically bound to be non-political
Platform: Judges do not have platforms. Judges are sworn to be fair and impartial.
Background: 14 years as Superior Court Judge, 5 years as Federal Prosecutor with United States Department of Justice, and 3.5 years as an Assistant Legal Defender.
Experience: Assigned every calendar on the Superior Court Bench: Criminal, Civil, Probate, Guardianships, Family Law, Drug Court, and was Presiding Judge of Juvenile Court. Lectured on Ethics, Dependencies (Juvenile matters), Real Estate matters, Civil Procedure, Search and Seizure, Electronic Intercepts and Constitutional Law; guest taught Criminal Trial Advocacy at ASU School of Law; presented Successful Futures concept (life skills developed in Yuma Juvenile Court) to judges throughout Arizona at Arizona Supreme Court; participated in Arizona State Mock Trial in Federal District Court as judge and lectured at Kids at Hope Masters Program.
First Priority: To continue to serve the community by being fair, impartial and devoted to public service.
Set Apart from Opponent: Knowledge, experience and leadership in the justice system.
Biggest Challenges, now: The impact of COVID-19
How to change that: To use my legal skills, research abilities and steadfast dedication to solve problems involving litigants, jurors, staff and the public at-large.