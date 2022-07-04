SOMERTON – Unless write-in candidates appear, the races for the mayoral seat and four city council seats in Somerton will be uncontested in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya is has no opponent in his campaign for a new four-year term. Juan Castillo, Miguel Villalpando and Lorena Zendejas-Delgadillo and first-time candidate Eddie Lopez are running for the four council seats. Council terms are for four years.
Bajo El Sol recently posed questions on the issues to the candidates. Below are responses from the three council incumbents. Neither Anaya nor Lopez responded to the questions.
Juan F. Castillo
Age: 40
Time on the city council: Four years
What experience or qualifications do have to serve on the council?
I am a public servant and leader. I have served for six years on the Somerton Elementary School District governing board, four as president of the board, and I have served four years on the Somerton City Council, one of those years as vice mayor. My main qualification is that I am analytical and capable of seeing issues from various perspectives and from different angles. I believe in transparency and in doing what is right, not what is most popular, and I’m not afraid to express myself or clarify my perspective.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing Somerton?
Our biggest challenge is economic growth. I joined the council four years ago in hopes of bringing a supermarket to our city, but that is not an easy task, especially with the results of the Census, which counted as having between 4,000 and 5,000 fewer residents than we actually have. With the construction for the high school, more opportunities will be created. City finances are also a change, because while we as a council want to increase salaries and be more competitive with out neighboring cities, that is complicated.
As a council member, how can you help the city face that challenge?
The best way is to inform out residents about the challenges we face as a city. Inform them about the importance of answering the Census questionnaires and about what the financial impact will be if we don’t do our part.
What strategy would you propose so that the economy doesn’t put at risk the services the city provides residents?
As a city we need to look closely at all the services we provide and identify those services that should be self-sufficient. Services should be administered not with the attitude of making money but of paying for themselves. If not, money from the general fund is used to cover the deficit, which in turn affects the quality of services or the capital improvement projects we can offer as a city.
Miguel Villalpando
Age: 50
Time on the city council: 16 years.
What experience or qualifications do have to serve on the council?
I believe I am qualified for this position not only because of my experience but also because I have the desire to review difficult issues to make sure that the best decisions are made, that decisions that are going to benefit the community are made. I consider myself to be frank and I will question ideas to make sure Somerton benefits from them.
In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Somerton?
There is no obstacle that is more important than others. For example, on the subject of salaries, we have to consider our revenues. Are there new revenues that are going to sustain the additional cost of salary adjustments? Are we going to drop any capital improvement project to finance salaries? What are we doing to raise those revenues? Growth in any area has to be well-managed to minimize the financial impact on the community.
As a council member, how can you help the city to face that challenge?
It’s difficult to manage and try to overcome those obstacles, but that’s nothing new – it’s common for all the municipalities. There is no fast solution for those challenges. Intelligent growth and analyzing the short- and long-term impacts are critical. Those decisions of high impact require me to educate myself on various issues – “doing my homework.” That is something we owe to those we represent.
What strategy would you propose so that the economy doesn’t put at risk the services the city offers?
The city of Somerton is very conservative in ensuring revenues are not exceeded by expenditures. The city has reviews every three months to make sure that the budget remains balanced throughout the year. The services of the city can’t be interrupted for any reason.
Lorena Zendejas-Delgadillo
Age: 50
Time on the city council: seven months.
What experience or qualifications do have to serve on the council?
What qualifies for a seat on the city council are my six years is that I currently am an elected member of the Somerton Elementary School District governing board. In addition, in 2008 I was selected by the city council to serve on the Somerton Planning and Zoning Commission, and I served in that capacity for 13 years. Also, I have served on other committees and board in our city, directly providing myself experience and knowledge to serve as a city council member. So I believe my knowledge and familiarity with the policies and procedures of the city qualify me for the council.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing Somerton?
The biggest challenge that faces Somerton right now is the results of the Census count. Those results will have a tremendous impact on our city, because we won’t received the appropriate federal and state funds to meet the growing needs of our city.
As a council member, how can you help the city to face that challenge?
I think that we need to continue working together to develop strategies to help the businesses in our community keep their doors open, and to attract additional businesses to our city. The revenues these businesses produce will help to maintain or add new resources for our residents, as well as help meet the needs of public safety, roads and infrastructure.
What strategy would you proposed so that the economy doesn’t put at risk the services the city offers residents?
Work with federal and state officials to help prevent a recession that would hurt our city. Help to find federal and state funds through grants to help finance the needs of our city.