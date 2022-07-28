Editor’s Note: Arizona’s primary election is Aug. 2. There are several candidates running for office, including Sandra Dowling, Paul Gosar, Randy Kutz and Adam Morgan, who are running as Republicans for the office of U.S. Congressional District 9. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Office running for: U.S. House of Representatives – District 9 (Republican)
Political experience: 5th Grade Class President
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat? I am a West Point graduate and proudly served as an Army Ranger and qualified Airborne infantry officer. After my military service, I worked in the Pentagon and private sector supporting government cybersecurity efforts. I understand the mechanisms of federal bureaucracy and how to work within those to guarantee that funding for projects makes it to our district. In my cybersecurity career, I have worked to protect some of the most advanced defense platforms from attack, brought down the world’s largest child trafficking ring and made our border more secure by stopping the flow of digital currency to cartels. If we are going to continue to be the greatest country on earth, it is imperative that we modernize to protect our electric grids, banking systems and commerce. No other candidate, or sitting member of Congress, has this experience.
Why are you running for this office? The U.S. House and the candidate pool are full of career politicians. We need fresh and energetic leadership if we are going to preserve our legacy as Arizonans and encourage the next generation to carry on what others have worked their entire life to protect. Our country is at a crossroads and if we don’t address critical issues right now, we may never recover.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents? Water scarcity. Without the success of Yuma County, the entire nation will be impacted. As the Colorado River levels continue falling, we must work at the federal level with state and local governments to create a plan to bring water into the region.
The incredible value of Yuma County’s agriculture is not limited to the local economy. A disruption in farming here will have an impact on the entire country.
Rampant inflation is already affecting Yuma residents enough. If we can’t continue to grow the economy and provide good paying jobs, we will not survive here.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that? As a constitutionalist, I worry about federal overreach, but the water crisis is an interstate and international issue that requires a high level of coordination. While it is a delicate balancing act, it is the job of our representative in Congress to bring national attention to this issue and use protocol to facilitate progress. I will lead the next round of interstate water rights negotiations, ensure proper management of the dams and explore big projects like pumping in flood waters from the plains states or desalination of seawater.
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues? My guiding principle is to ‘choose the harder right over the easier wrong.’ Elected officials work for their constituents and have the responsibility of making decisions that represent their needs and viewpoints. Controversial and complicated issues must be handled with open communication and transparency. An important part of handling a controversial issue is remaining accountable after a decision is made, by discussing the reasoning, process and outcome with the people.