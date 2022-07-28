Editor’s Note: Arizona’s primary election is Aug. 2. There are several candidates running for office, including Sandra Dowling, Paul Gosar, Randy Kutz and Adam Morgan, who are running as Republicans for the office of U.S. Congressional District 9. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Office running for: US Congress, AZ-09
Political experience: I have been serving in Congress since 2011.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat? I’ve been a dentist for most of my life. I know what it is like to run a small business and deal with a minefield of taxes and regulations. I am proud to have served the people of Arizona as Congressman for over a decade.
Why are you running for this office? I first ran for House because I saw what the Democrats were doing to our country on a national level and thought the best thing I could do was go straight to the hornet’s nest in DC. I keep running because our work isn’t even close to being done and I genuinely enjoy serving the people of my district in any way I can. This has been the greatest privilege of my life.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents? Our country is being invaded and DC is letting it happen by not enforcing very reasonable Federal laws to keep our nation a nation.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that? We need to finish the wall, send the illegal immigrants back home, and stop ALL immigration for 10 years to get our house in order.
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues? It’s time to tell the truth and act accordingly. Our country can’t afford to sit around and split hairs anymore. We need to get our house in order while abiding by the limits imposed by our Constitution.