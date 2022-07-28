Editor’s Note: Arizona’s primary election is Aug. 2. There are several candidates running for office, including Sandra Dowling, Paul Gosar, Randy Kutz and Adam Morgan, who are running as Republicans for the office of U.S. Congressional District 9. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Randy Kutz
Age: 58
Office running for: US House of Representatives (CD-9)
Political experience: I worked 8 years for former Congressman Trent Franks (AZ-08) and 5 years I was his Chief of Staff in Washington, D.C.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat? My initial work with Congressman Franks was doing Constituent Services to assist military and Veterans with their issues with the VA and the DOD. As a Marine Corps Veteran myself, and with Luke AFB and a large Veteran population in the District, I learned first-hand how a District Office serves their constituents. This is relevant because the new CD9 also has a large Veteran population along with the Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma Proving Grounds and Luke Airforce Base.
Later, as Franks’ Chief of Staff in DC, my job was managing the team and leading the policy initiatives. A Chief of Staff serves as the Congressman in absentia. I functioned as such on matters of policy, strategy, leadership meetings and more. I held a secret clearance, was briefed on matters of importance when it pertained to Mr. Frank’s committee jurisdiction, travelled to foreign countries, and regularly engaged with leadership in the US House, in AZ Gov, with Industry, Fed Agencies and Constituents.
Additionally, in the private sector I have also been a business leadership and negotiation consultant. Basically, I help individuals and businesses resolve conflict and solve problems. I will bring this unique skill set along with my Capitol Hill experience to help solve America’s problems.
Why are you running for this office? I am running for Congress because I don’t like the direction our country is headed. On every front we have monumental challenges that is making us less secure – be it border, economic, energy or national security – we are facing enormous problems in our country all the while our elected officials are wrapped around the axel, dysfunctional and unable to lead us to safer and higher ground. We are at war with ourselves in many ways – a rhetorical civil war of politics at the expense of the American people’s peace, liberty and prosperity. It is not sustainable. But I believe it is fixable. But it will take leadership to get us back on track.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents? I believe border security and the economy with runaway inflation are top challenges Yuma County residents are facing. While water security is a huge challenge, there are initiatives in place with the 500+ plan that will help mitigate in the short term.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that? Regarding the Border…
I will push to secure the border and cut off the flow of drug, money and human trafficking. This can be done with technology where it makes sense or a wall where it makes sense. Federal resources should be appropriated for this, but also for Border Patrol personnel to enforce existing laws and creating authorities to immediately expel illegal border crossers.
I will also seek a legislative fix to the source of the problem and that is our asylum laws. I will seek to substantially reform the asylum system, including clarifying who is and who is not eligible for asylum claims, especially if they traversed a safe third country. The original intent was narrow and specific but now is abused with broad allowances for the claim and in effect is flooding the system making it unmanageable.
I will also seek to ensure seasonal migrant e-Verified workers have ease of travel and that the employer and the worker are not encumbered with unnecessary burden of travel at the border when they are already a “known” traveler.
Regarding the economy…
We are a broke and a broken country. We are now $30T in debt, and the President’s outrageous budget for the upcoming FY has $6T of spending but only $4T of revenue, adding another year of deficit spending and furthering our economic woes. Make no mistake… economic security equates to national security!! An avalanche awaits. If we don’t have real reforms NOW we will be consuming 100% of our tax revenue paying for Social Security, Healthcare and interest on that debt, leaving $0 for defense spending or other programs. IT IS NOT SUSTAINABLE.
I will advocate for regular order of our budget process so that it is transparent and accountable. I will seek to eliminate wasteful and duplicative programs. I will work to stop deficit spending, fight to balance the budget and commit to paying down our debt. Anything short of this is immoral as we would be leaving the next generation a set of problems they did not create and may never recover from.
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues? As a professional negotiation coach, I have been trained in bringing people together to solve problems. But this is not about compromise. The word “compromise” is a big misnomer in politics both for politicians and the public. I prefer the word and idea of “common ground.” When people talk about compromise, it implies giving in on matters of principle (i.e., compromising one’s principles). Two parties with opposing principles cannot (ought not) compromise to reach an agreement. Common ground, on the other hand, is a positive approach to understanding where both parties have overlapping interests. But that requires both parties to engage with each other and have honest debate and robust dialogue with the intent toward consensus building. In our current political environment, it is about powerplays, denying engagement and denying a voice. I will seek to change this.
One solution to get us moving toward this common ground is to focus on smaller and more frequent legislation instead of attempting slow comprehensive reform bills. There is so much the left and the right can agree on when focused on smaller bills that still have big impact for the American People. This is possible in areas of legislation impacting Veterans, Defense, Seniors and more.