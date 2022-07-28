Editor’s Note: Arizona’s primary election is Aug. 2. There are several candidates running for office, including Sandra Dowling, Paul Gosar, Randy Kutz and Adam Morgan, who are running as Republicans for the office of U.S. Congressional District 9. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Sandra Dowling
Office running for: Congress in Congressional District 9
Political experience: Dr. Dowling was elected in 1988 and served 5 four-year terms as the Maricopa County School Superintendent. A nationally recognized expert on issues related to school choice and alternative education. Sandra earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, a master’s degree in educational administration and her doctorate degree from Northern Arizona University. Her studies were concentrated in the areas of education, finance and public policy.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I am an experienced political and education leader as well as a business entrepreneur. As a veteran, mother of a fallen soldier and a former educator, I want to be a voice for farmers, veterans, service members and parents in Congressional District 9. You will be my focus. It’s time to elect a real fighter to Congress, someone committed to improving Arizona. After my years of service in the Marine Corps and my time as Maricopa County Schools Superintendent, I know how to put my constituents first! I promise not to make nation headlines but instead, work for you and your families. I will use my experience to work daily for our constituents needs, both individual and in our community.
Why are you running for this office?
To make sure that the residents of our district have a voice in their government. We need open and honest discussions of what the needs in the district are, not what national politicians make up. My first priority will be to secure our southern border and finish the border wall. We can increase the number of border agents, but we must not get in their way. The Biden Administration’s arbitrary rules make it impossible for our border agents to do their job.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents?
Actually, there are numerous challenges: Inflation, Border Security, Protecting our local military bases and an assured water supply.
Inflation is truly devastating to our families. I will work to eliminate high inflation so our families can afford to take care of their children. Allowing for energy independence will be a first step to quickly curb rising cost for fuel and food. Our families are getting crushed by inflation. As a government, we must learn to live within our means. We had another record year of tax revenue into the government. We must stop the overspending and get our priorities in order. The current inflation mess was the direct result of bad Biden policy. I will re-open the XL Keystone Pipeline and streamline energy exploration permits. Both overspending and the Biden war on the gas and oil industry caused this inflation, it can be revered.
Border Security has to be a priority, it is a human rights issue and public safety issue. It is clear the only way to fix this problem is to elect candidates that will put a stop to this politically driven open border policy. Our local communities are struggling with the Biden Administrations “open border” policies and are not equipped for the next wave of migrant caravans.
We have to protect the Marine Corp Air Station, Yuma Proving Grounds and Luke AFB. Our bases train on the most innovative and sophisticated military equipment that will continue to protect Americans for decades to come. The Marine Corp Station provides annual economic output of almost $1 billion annually with 7,819 jobs. The Yuma Proving Ground for the U.S. Army has an economic benefit of $1.12 billion, 8,089 jobs.
We also need to focus on our water problem in Arizona, without water the biggest industry in Yuma County will be devastated. I will work on solutions that will protect our water rights and use other technologies that will increase our overall water supply.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
I will listen to our communities and constituents, for far too long they have been ignored by their representatives in Congress. As a long-time resident of the district and leader in the community I know I can bring a common sense approach to lowering inflation, protecting our citizens by putting back in place measures that allowed us to keep control of the border and make sure we keep the Biden Administration from cutting back our military bases.
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues?
All problems are solved when you know the facts. Do we know what the real problem is or are we focusing on effects instead of the cause? My solutions always start by listening to the real concerns of my constituents. Have we actually heard the concerns of all the stakeholders, including the taxpayers? Is this a problem that the federal government needs to solve, or can we provide the knowledge and resources to other state or local governments or even the private sector to solve this? Can we identify the real world costs to solve this problem? Once we have these answers we can move forward to find solutions that work in the real world ... and where possible leave it to the citizens and the private sector to move forward without the government getting in the way.