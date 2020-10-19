Editor’s Note: Election Day is Nov. 3. There are several candidates running for office, including Raul Grijalva and Daniel Wood, who are running for U.S. House of Representatives, District 3. Wood did not respond to this Q&A. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Raul M. Grijalva
Age: 72
Office running for: U.S. Congressman (AZ-03)
Political experience: U.S. Congressman (2003-present), Pima County Board of Supervisors, Tucson Unified School District
Family: Wife: Ramona Grijalva Daughters: Adelita, Marisa, and Raquel, Five grandchildren
Please describe your platform:
Our country is at a crossroads. While the stock market soars and the economy works for those at the top, America’s working families have yet to see the benefits. Healthcare costs are soaring, wages are stagnant, and climate change is wreaking havoc on communities in Arizona and beyond. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these issues, with almost 200,000 Americans dead and millions left unemployed. The Trump Administration has failed the most important job of elected officials – protecting the American people. To respond to this continuing crisis we need to be bold with our solutions. In Congress, I will fight for the real resources needed to stop this virus. Throughout our economic recovery, I will support policies that address the deep disparities that exist in this nation because we have an unfair system that only benefits the wealthy. As Chair of the Natural Resource Committee I will continue to fight climate change and create millions of good-paying jobs in the new green economy.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat?
I’ve lived in Southern Arizona my whole life, and started my public service career as a community organizer in Tucson. I know the needs of Southern Arizona because I come from it, I know its people, and I’ve worked hand-in-hand with them on the issues that matter most to our community. From my days on the school board fighting from the rights of disadvantaged students to my work on local environmental issues that preserve Arizona’s precious environmental treasures, I remain influenced by my work at the local level in all of the policy decisions that I make in Washington.
If elected, what is your first priority?
We must immediately tackle the pandemic and its economic impacts as the serious threat they pose instead of the botched response of the Trump Administration. This means immediately implementing a coordinated public health campaign, and a nationwide testing blitz and contact tracing program to contain the outbreak. It means passing a stimulus package that extends unemployment benefits, strengthens the Paycheck Protection Program, and provides ample funds for state and local governments to avoid costly layoffs and budget shortfalls. President Trump’s failed leadership has cost lives, and his Republican enablers in Congress have willingly obstructed numerous pieces of legislation to help Americans impacted by the virus.
Also at the top of my list is reversing many of Trump’s damaging policies--particularly with regard to immigration and the environment. This includes ending Trump’s disastrous border policies that have created a humanitarian crisis at the border while separating thousands of children from their parents and keeping them in horrific detention centers. I will also fight to end the use of family detention centers and continue fighting to see the Dream and Promise Act become law, which provides Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients, and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) recipients with a pathway to citizenship. I will also work to end the rollbacks of environmental regulations that have made it easier for large companies to pollute our communities and endanger our access to clean air, water, and land without any consequences.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I pride myself on using all evidence available to me before making policy decisions and incorporating these conclusions into my congressional votes, policy positions, and legislation. I do not allow myself to be influenced by the latest conspiracy theories and will not rubber stamp everything the leader of my party does or says for the sake of ‘loyalty.’ I will fight for what is best for my constituents, even if it means breaking the party line to do so.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yumans?
The health and economic impacts of COVID-19 are especially felt here and in other border communities. With nonessential travel at a standstill and the scarcity of healthcare options in rural parts of Yuma County, urgent action is needed to not only address the immediate short-term needs, but long-term ones. This crisis has amplified unemployment issues in the region, but our federal response can be used as an appropriate opportunity to direct resources to communities where they are most needed, such as Yuma County.
Border communities have borne the brunt of President Trump’s dangerous agenda that have militarized our communities and essentially closed our doors to immigrants and asylum-seeking families. Instead of relying on fear-mongering stereotypes and promises of a ridiculous wall to solve all of our problems, I will put humanity at the center of any immigration policy and continue pushing for comprehensive immigration reform in Congress.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that?
Tackling COVID-19 requires a comprehensive science-based approach--not one based on approval ratings and political considerations. It means listening to the experts when we make decisions and consistently communicating their guidance. Additionally it means ensuring that our frontline healthcare workers and other essential workers have the PPE needed to be safe at work and creating a robust testing and contact tracing network to stop the spread of COVID-19. The forcing states to go-at-it-alone approach has led to almost 200,000 Americans dying, businesses closed, millions unemployed, a looming eviction crisis, and children out of school. I support another stimulus package that tackles our healthcare needs while also strengthening support to small businesses, unemployed workers, families, school districts, and colleges and universities. We should be supporting every American when it comes to getting through this pandemic, not leaving our most vulnerable out to dry.
Addressing our border crisis starts with rolling back President Trump’s harmful immigration policies that have separated families and denied vulnerable asylum-seeking families a chance at safety in the United States. We must end Trump’s continued militarization of border communities to build his border wall while our ports of entry remain underfunded. A comprehensive immigration and border security plan is needed to reform our immigration system, address the economic need of migration, and return money to our ports of entry.