Editor’s Note: Arizona’s primary election is Aug. 2. There are several candidates running for office, including Katie Hobbs and Marco Lopez, who are running as Democrats for the office of Arizona governor. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Katie Hobbs
Age: 52
Office running for: Governor
Political experience:
• Arizona House of Representatives 2011-2013
• Arizona Senate 2013-2019 (Minority Leader 2015-2019)
• Arizona Secretary of State 2019-present
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat? I was born and raised right here in Arizona. Growing up, my parents and my church taught me the value of service to your community. Early on I knew I wanted to help other people, so I became a social worker and helped run one of the largest domestic violence shelters in the country. I was working day in and day out with the most vulnerable people in Arizona. As a social worker, I saw firsthand the consequences of becoming homeless because rents are skyrocketing or not getting health care because it’s too expensive or inaccessible, or a child not finishing high school because they didn’t have a support system. I loved making a difference in the lives of people I was working with, but I wanted to fix the problems that were causing people to end up in these situations, and I wanted to tackle the root of the problems. I didn’t see our elected officials doing anything about it, so I ran for office and I won. As a state legislator, I worked with both parties to expand health care to over 500,000 Arizonans. I worked with a Republican governor to clear the state’s rape kit backlog and put sexual assault offenders in jail. And I worked across the aisle to find new ways to tackle the growing opioid epidemic here in Arizona. That’s the kind of leadership I will bring to the governor’s office. Real solutions – not finger pointing or conspiracy theories – and bringing people together to solve our most urgent problems.
Why are you running for this office? I’m running for governor to continue doing what has been my life’s work for this state: deliver accountability, transparency, and results for the people of Arizona. I’m battle-tested as a statewide leader with a track record of getting the job done. As Secretary of State, I took a wasteful and mismanaged office and streamlined operations, fixed broken systems, and made the office accountable to the people we serve. And in 2020, in the middle of a pandemic, we ensured that no voter had to choose between their freedom to vote and their health and safety. As a result, Arizonans went to the polls in historic numbers and participated in the most secure election in our state’s history. That’s exactly the type of leadership I’ll bring to the governor’s office as we tackle the crises facing our state by lowering the costs of everyday life, fixing our broken education system, and providing solutions to secure our water supply.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents? Right now, Yuma County residents are facing big challenges: the rising cost of living that has made everyday life increasingly unaffordable as well as the prolonged drought, which has stressed our water supply and contributed to devastating wildfires across Arizona.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that? Families are struggling right now with the rising cost of everyday necessities like gas, groceries, and health care. I have a plan to provide immediate relief and lower costs for Arizonans by creating a state-level child tax credit, eliminating taxes on diapers, baby formula and over the counter medications, and implementing a new refundable tax credit for Arizonans to pursue career and technical education opportunities. I would also create a rebate program to provide vital support for families at risk of being unable to pay utility bills.
Today we face simultaneous threats to our water, our natural resources, and our climate – which is disrupting our economy, our livelihoods and our way of life. These problems aren’t new, but what’s been missing is real leadership. We don’t have the luxury of waiting for years to tackle these issues. We have to act now. My plan takes a three-pronged approach to tackling these important issues: First, we’ll secure and modernize our water supply, so that every Arizonan has access to clean, safe and reliable water and so that our agriculture industry can continue to thrive. Second, we’ll protect our natural resources from the dangerous impacts of climate change that we’re already experiencing and that are causing severe, prolonged droughts. And we’ll invest in a 21st-century clean energy economy that will expand job and economic opportunities while improving the health and well-being of all Arizonans.
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues? I’ve always approached everything I do as a leader with integrity and with Arizona’s future in mind. I have a track record of working across the aisle to ensure all Arizonans’ voices are heard and to do what’s right for our state. That includes working with Republican governors to expand health care for hundreds of thousands of Arizonans and to put criminals in jail by helping clear the rape kit backlog. It’s about starting with common ground, finding ways to tackle our biggest challenges, and delivering results for the people of Arizona.