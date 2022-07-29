Editor’s Note: Arizona’s primary election is Aug. 2. There are several candidates running for office, including Katie Hobbs and Marco Lopez, who are running as Democrats for the office of Arizona governor. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Name: Marco Lopez
Age: 44 years old
Office running for: Arizona Governor
Political experience: I became involved in politics at a very young age, serving as a congressional page for Congressman Ed Pastor when I was 16 years old. It was Congressman Pastor who mentored me and encouraged me to run for Mayor of Nogales when I was just 21 years old. I defied the odds and won that election serving as mayor for two terms and earning the distinction of “America’s Youngest Mayor.” Following this I joined the Napolitano administration, and in 2008, I was appointed by Governor Napolitano to serve as Director of the Arizona Department of Commerce, overseeing the state’s economic development efforts and managing Arizona’s investment policies. A few months after Governor Napolitano was announced by President Barack Obama as Secretary of Homeland Security, I was appointed to serve as the Chief of Staff for Customs and Border Protection. I served in the position until 2011, then joined the private sector by starting my own small business, just as my parents had done 40 years prior.
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat? In 2011, I left the administration to start my own small business here in Arizona just like my parents had done 40 years before. Over the past ten years my work has brought high speed internet to 1 million low-income families and is on track to create 15,000 jobs right here in Arizona. Prior to starting my own small business, I was Chief of Staff of Customs and Border Protection under President Obama, Director of Commerce for Governor Napolitano here in Arizona, and Mayor of Nogales.
Why are you running for this office? Arizona needs leaders with the experience, vision and plans to help solve the challenges we face on climate change, education, healthcare, and economic growth. I have a record of success and leadership to help tackle these issues. It’s what I call restoring the Promise of Arizona – the promise that if you work hard and treat people with respect then you can make it here in our state. It’s this idea that led my parents to immigrate to Arizona from Mexico nearly fifty years ago. They didn’t start out with much, but they dreamed that my sisters and I could do better than they did. I believe the Promise of Arizona is still possible, but for too many people in our state today it’s out of reach. I have the leadership experience in the private and public sector to make that promise of opportunity that brought my parents to Arizona a reality for everyone.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents? Right now, Arizona working families, from Yuma to Flagstaff, are struggling. Our public education system is second to last in the country. Over 800,000 Arizonans are uninsured–that’s 11% of our population. And it’s getting more and more expensive to live here, but wages aren’t keeping up.
That means that in Arizona today, there is a parent going to sleep every night not knowing if they’re going to wake up the next morning with a medical emergency that will force them to choose between paying rent or paying for medical bills. That is unacceptable, and that’s not the Arizona I want to live in.
In order for our state to succeed, we need to make sure every family has access to good opportunities. That means that everyone in Arizona should have access to good paying jobs, quality healthcare, and high quality public education. With the right person in the governor’s office, we can have sustainable economic growth that doesn’t leave our working families behind.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that? We need a leader who understands what it takes to usher in sustainable economic growth. That means investing in our communities and ensuring that Arizona has the workforce that will bring more businesses to the state and keep them here. It also means making sure that workers are treated fairly, paid equitably, and provided with the proper benefits and protections that they need to take care of their families.
We need to think big when it comes to transforming our education system. Going to the University of Arizona worked out well for me, but it’s not the path for everyone, which is why we need to focus on investing in apprenticeships, job training programs, and certifications so that folks who are destined for all different career paths are able to succeed. Additionally, we need to properly fund education so that all children in Arizona, from Paradise Valley to South Tucson, Yuma County to Navajo County, have access to a high-quality education that isn’t determined by their zip code–this will be one of my top priorities as governor.
When it comes to education, my campaign released a plan to increase our state’s annual education budget by at least $2.5 billion, which would close our teacher shortage, lower classroom sizes, and increase funding particularly to schools that have the greatest need.
We need to close the healthcare coverage gap. Every Arizonan should have access to quality affordable health care. It’s not only the right thing to do, but it will save everyone money in the end. No one’s health care plan should be worse than the one the governor gets.
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues? When addressing controversial and/or complicated issues I turn to the intelligent men and women I have served with in the local, state, and federal government who have a deep understanding of the issues that affect Arizonans.
It’s also about leadership. Our current leaders are afraid to make tough decisions. But that’s what leadership is all about. As the former Chief of Staff of Customs and Border Protection–the largest law enforcement agency in the country– I am very comfortable with making high-stakes decisions on a daily basis.