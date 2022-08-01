Editor’s Note: Arizona’s primary election is Aug. 2. There are several candidates running for office, including Kari Lake, Scott Neely and Paola Tulliani Zen, who are running as Republicans for the office of Arizona governor. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Office running for: Governor
Political experience: No prior political experience
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat? I grew up in Iowa as the youngest of 9 children. In 1994 I moved to Phoenix to take a job as a reporter for local news and became the most trusted and highest rated journalist over the next 27 years. I am married with two children and live in Phoenix.
Throughout those years, I traveled all over the state, got to know the people of Arizona and their challenges. I got to know people on the best days and on their worst days. I’ve seen firsthand what works in our state and what doesn’t from state government down to school boards. My love for Arizona and determination to create as bright a future for my children and every child in the state is my greatest motivator to become the next governor.
Why are you running for this office? Arizona is facing a number of significant challenges – rampant inflation, an uncontrolled border, explosive growth fueling a housing crisis, water, education, and more. It’s time for a transformative, visionary leader who won’t settle for the status quo. That’s why I’m running. For 27 years as the anchor for the leading nightly news program in our state, I have seen our problems grow bigger, and the proposed ‘solutions’ grow smaller. Arizona, once the home of visionary leaders like Barry Goldwater, has become trapped bureaucratic inertia and never-ending spending increases. We throw money at our problems without result, and then throw more money down the same rabbit holes.
It’s time for a different approach. Unlike my opponents, I won’t take office owing anyone a lifetime of political favors. I am Arizona First, and I don’t play political games. It’s time for bold leadership in Arizona, and that’s why I’m running for Governor.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents? Illegal immigration and the impacts it is having on local budgets, our environment, and the potential wage growth of Yuma residents.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that? I encourage everyone to go to my website at www.KariLake.com and read my plan to secure the border – I have the most comprehensive and aggressive plan to secure our border. I will finish the wall, send in and arm the National Guard, deputize a number of former law enforcement and military throughout our state to assist, blow up the drug tunnels, shoot down the drones, and immediately turn illegal crossers back.
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues? Take them head on and don’t accept cop-outs or half measures.